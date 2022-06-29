Exhibition is ‘real treat’ for Highland rugby fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Rugby Football Club (RFC) fans will get a real kick out of a new exhibition celebrating the club’s centenary.

A collection of photographs, programmes, strips, videos, anecdotes and characters will be brought together in one place for the first time at Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition will be opened by Provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair on July 2 and will be open to the public for the rest of the month.

Roy Sinclair, a club member, headed a team of volunteers to pull together years of memorabilia to tell Highland RFC‘s story.

“Rugby fans are in for a real treat with this centenary exhibition,” he said.

“We have managed to bring together a variety of memorabilia including photography of the teams throughout the years, such as action shots from matches, archive newspaper articles, a selection of team jerseys and, from 1976 onwards, film footage of significant matches throughout the years.

“It really tells the story of Highland RFC in a way we have never been able to before.”

The exhibition is one of many events planned to celebrate 100 years of Highland RFC, with an anniversary dinner and whisky tasting also coming up later this year.

🏉🏉100 Balls for the Community🦅🟢🔴Where would you like a ball to be left?As part of our Centenary Celebrations we are… Posted by Highland Rugby Football Club on Tuesday, 14 June 2022

