Shout! Legendary Scottish singer Lulu announces Aberdeen show

Scottish singing legend Lulu has just announced a string of new shows – including a gig in Aberdeen.

Widely known for her Eurovision Song Contest 1969 winning entry Boom Bang-a-Bang, the popular musician has had chart success in every decade since the 60s.

Her new shows will be packed full of hits such as The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and, of course, her 1964 megahit Shout.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Lulu has also made music and memories with some of the most influential performers of all time.

Elton John wrote songs with her, David Bowie produced and recorded with her, Paul McCartney duetted with her and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees married her.

Evening of music and stories

And now – for the first time – Lulu will share many untold stories, her memories and experiences with the singing legends when she embarks on her new For The Record tour, including a date at the Tivoli Theatre.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

Christina Camillo, The Tivoli’s marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the legendary singer Lulu to Aberdeen. We were so pleased to have been added to the tour.

“I am sure fans will be just as excited as we are to see Lulu perform on our stage.

“We know the evening will be a real crowd pleaser and Lulu will give fans an impressive performance.”

How to book tickets to see Lulu in Aberdeen

Lulu will bring her For The Record tour to The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on October 7 2023. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 1. For more information visit thetivolitheatre.com

