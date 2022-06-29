Shout! Legendary Scottish singer Lulu announces Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shout! Legendary Scottish singer Lulu announces Aberdeen show

By Danica Ollerova
June 29, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 1:19 pm
lulu to perform in Aberdeen

Scottish singing legend Lulu has just announced a string of new shows – including a gig in Aberdeen.

Widely known for her Eurovision Song Contest 1969 winning entry Boom Bang-a-Bang, the popular musician has had chart success in every decade since the 60s.

Her new shows will be packed full of hits such as The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and, of course, her 1964 megahit Shout.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Lulu has also made music and memories with some of the most influential performers of all time.

Elton John wrote songs with her, David Bowie produced and recorded with her, Paul McCartney duetted with her and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees married her.

lulu aberdeen
Lulu performing at Rewind Festival, in 2019. Photo by Steve Brown/ DCT Media.

Evening of music and stories

And now – for the first time – Lulu will share many untold stories, her memories and experiences with the singing legends when she embarks on her new For The Record tour, including a date at the Tivoli Theatre.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

Christina Camillo, The Tivoli’s marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the legendary singer Lulu to Aberdeen. We were so pleased to have been added to the tour.

“I am sure fans will be just as excited as we are to see Lulu perform on our stage.

“We know the evening will be a real crowd pleaser and Lulu will give fans an impressive performance.”

How to book tickets to see Lulu in Aberdeen

Lulu will bring her For The Record tour to The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen on October 7 2023. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday July 1. For more information visit thetivolitheatre.com

