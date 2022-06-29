Skye ‘staffing crisis’ means businesses offering reduced services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skye ‘staffing crisis’ means businesses offering reduced services

By Cameron Roy
June 29, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:27 pm
The Fairy Pools on Skye are attracting more tourists than businesses can handle.
The Fairy Pools on Skye are attracting more tourists than businesses can handle. Photo by Martin Müller.

A staffing crisis on the Isle of Skye means that some businesses are now having to offer a reduced service to customers, business leaders have warned.

The crisis comes as businesses prepare for the first summer in three years free of coronavirus restrictions.

Popular tourist attractions such as the Fairy Pools and the Old Man of Storr are predicted to bring in more tourists, than businesses on the island have the staff to cope with.

Simon Cousins, a spokesman for destination management group Skye Connect, which develops the tourism economy on the island believes that the sector will be hit particularly hard.

‘Really, really tough for businesses’

He told the Scotsman: “The irony is that, for those businesses that are busy, some are not able to offer the same level of service in the past.

“That is because there is a real staffing issue facing industry across Scotland, but we know the Skye tourism industry is particularly hard hit.

Old Man of Storr is a popular tourist attraction on the east of Skye.
Old Man of Storr is a popular tourist attraction on the east of Skye. Photo from Sandy Sutherland.

“We have got business who would normally offer seven nights’ service during prime season who are now offering four or five so they give existing staff enough time off.

“We have a situation where we have a housing crisis, a staffing crisis and a post-pandemic recovery. It’s just really, really tough for our businesses.”

Rise in housing costs

Last year, it was reported that Skye was caught in a “perfect storm” with a lack of sustainable jobs and high house prices making it impossible for young people to stay on the island.

In a petition to the Scottish Government that was signed 2,567 times, communities on the island claimed that 10% of houses are now second homes, compared to 1% across Scotland. The average house price on Skye has risen to £291,000.

These factors have made it very difficult for the island to attract workers.

The island is in desperate need of staff for businesses to serve tourists during the summer.
The island is in desperate need of staff for businesses to serve tourists during the summer. Photo by Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Mr Cousins said that the exact numbers of summer visitors will become clearer next week when the school holidays are fully underway.

He said: “All we want to do is deliver a service that visitors can expect. The last thing we want is for visitor to come and say ‘Skye was lovely, but we couldn’t get a meal’.”

Visitor numbers continue to rise

Visitor numbers to Skye has continued to rise in recent years as staycations became more normal during the pandemic.

Attractions such as the Old Man of Storr, the Fairy Pools, and the Quiraing, are all in the process of receiving upgraded paths, bridges, car parks, and toilets to help tourists access them.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland has provided £1m in funding for the project which will help protect the sites from damage caused by the increasing amount of walkers.

[[title]]

[[text]]

