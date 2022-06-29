Shetland Council to install traffic cameras in four locations across the islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland Islands Council has announced that traffic count cameras will be installed at four locations across the islands.

The cameras are being installed over the coming weeks to record traffic movements, including cyclists and pedestrians to assess the effectiveness of reduced speed limits.

Traffic count cameras will be installed on the:

A971 at Tresta

A970 between Sound Brae and Shurton

A970 at the Veensgarth staggered junction

A970 at the Black Gaet junction.

Reduced speed limits were brought into effect to help encourage active travel across the islands.

Following the pandemic, several projects across the Highlands and islands are focusing on promoting active travel.

The recordings will be analysed with software in order to classify the vehicles and to determine hourly traffic volumes.

Shetland Islands Council confirmed that following the analysis the recordings of vehicles will be deleted.