New owner for Carbisdale Castle as Sutherland landmark sells again amid international interest

The landmark Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland has been sold again after going on the market last month at a reduced price.

The new owner of the 40-bedroom building and the sale price have not yet been disclosed.

The castle was advertised in May as a “world-class residential or commercial development opportunity” at offers over £1.2 million.

It was the third time in six years it had been put on the market.

Castle attracted international interest

Last year it was offered for sale at £1.5 million and attracted international interest from private buyers, hoteliers and charitable organisations.

However a deal fell through when the intended buyers could not commit to the purchase and renovation costs.

Robert McCulloch, head of estates and farm agency, Scotland, for selling agents Strutt and Parker, said: “Following the relaunch of the sale of Carbisdale Castle in early May, interest from throughout the UK and overseas was generated.

“Following several viewings of the property, a competitive scenario developed which has resulted in an acceptable offer being received which has now concluded missives.”

Local councillor Michael Baird hopes the castle will now be developed after the latest sale.

“We all want to see something happening there and hopefully that will come with some jobs for the area.

“It has so much potential and could help attract a lot of people.”

The castle was built between 1905 and 1917 for Mary Caroline, Duchess of Sutherland, the second wife of George Sutherland-Leveson-Gower, 3rd Duke of Sutherland.

It was bought in 1933 by Colonel Theodore Salvesen, a Scottish businessman of Norwegian extraction.

He offered it as a safe refuge for King Haakon VII of Norway and Crown Prince Olav, during the Nazi occupation of Norway in World War II.

Carbisdale was a youth hostel for more than 60 years

After the colonel died his son, Captain Harold Salvesen, inherited the castle and gave its contents and estate to the Scottish Youth Hostels Association (SYHA).

It remained a youth hostel for more than 60 years. Between 2012 and 2014 the SYHA spent around £2 million on structural work and repairs.

But eventually the costs of maintaining the castle and its contents became untenable and it was offered for sale.

It was bought in 2016 by London-based investment firm FCFM Group.

It intended to restore the B-Listed building near Ardgay as a world-class private residence.

Plans included a cinema and a spa facility featuring swimming pool, therapy treatment rooms and a gym.

Listed building consent for this development was approved in August 2018 but the plan was later put on hold.

