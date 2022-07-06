Appeal launched to trace missing Caithness man Martyn Jackson By Ellie Milne July 6, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 5:15 pm 0 Martyn Johnson, 51, has been reported missing. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Caithness man. Officers said Martyn Jackson was last seen in the Halkirk area at 10pm on Tuesday. The 51-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and bald, with a large distinctive tattoo on his neck. It is believed he was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1133 of July 6. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police following ‘positive line of inquiry’ after body discovered in Glencoe Teenager reported missing from Peterhead traced ‘safe and well’ Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old boy from Peterhead Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen man Martin Andrew Youngson