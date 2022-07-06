Appeal launched to trace missing Caithness man Martyn Jackson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Caithness man.

Officers said Martyn Jackson was last seen in the Halkirk area at 10pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and bald, with a large distinctive tattoo on his neck.

It is believed he was wearing all black clothing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1133 of July 6.