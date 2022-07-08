Highland Park distillery applies to fix damage two months after crash stopped production

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s Highland Park Distillery is seeking planning permission to build a new overhead pipe at its distillery – two months after the old one was hit by a lorry.

Highland Distillers Ltd has submitted an application to Orkney Council’s planning department and is now awaiting a verdict.

The plans, for the replacement pipe and columns, also asks for permission to install underground cabling ducts across the A961 Kirkwall to Holm road outside the distillery.

This would be used for mains power and communication cables.

The proposed overhead structure would also be slightly taller than the previous one.

Following the incident which saw the pipebridge damaged, there had been calls from area councillor John Ross Scott for the replacement to run underground.

The original pipe was damaged on the morning of May 8, after a vehicle collided with it.

Edrington Group, which owns the distillery, said no one was hurt in the incident. They also said the vehicle involved was not associated with Highland Park.

However, production and tours at the distillery had to be halted. Production has remained at a standstill since the incident.

This also resulted in the road being closed for several days.

The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was charged in relation to the incident.

