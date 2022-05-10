Man charged after lorry collides with overhead pipes at Highland Park Distillery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 52-year-old man has been charged following a crash in Orkney.

A lorry carrying a caravan collided with overhead pipes at Highland Park Distillery in Kirkwall on Sunday morning.

The pipes spanning across the A961 Kirkwall to Holm road were left dented and partially buckled.

The Highland Park Distillery confirmed that the vehicle involved was not associated with the company.

There were no injuries however the distillery was forced to suspend production due to the incident.

Police have confirmed a man has been charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.