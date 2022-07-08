Motorists to face delays on three major north roads as works get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorists to face delays on three major north roads as works get under way

By Lauren Robertson
July 8, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 4:57 pm
a87 roadworks

Convoys and closures will be in place on three major roads in the north in the coming weeks.

New drainage works are to begin at the Inshes and Bogbain junctions on the A9 Perth to Inverness road.

Additional days have also been added to resurfacing works on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road and the A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

The works come as roads across the Highlands and Islands are busy with the summer tourist season.

A9

Drainage works costing £40,000 are to take place at the Inshes and Bogbain junctions in Inverness for 15 nights starting from July 11.

Both junctions will be closed between 8pm and 6pm each night excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Road users will be able to use a diversion along Culloden Road and the B9177 during the works.

A82

Resurfacing works on the A82 south of Spean Bridge were due to be completed by July 7, but they have been extended until July 12.

Works will take place between 7am and 7pm each day, with a convoy system and temporary traffic lights in place for anyone who needs to use the road.

The road will be open fully over the weekend and traffic flow should return to normal by 7pm on July 12.

A87

Three stretches of the A87 on Skye will be affected by resurfacing works in the coming weeks.

Works will begin at Blackhill Waterfall on July 12, lasting between 8pm and 6am for the next six weeknights.

Works at Glenn Torra and Torra Michaig will take place from 8pm to 6am for three nights starting from Wednesday July 20.

The road will be fully closed at each of the locations while works are ongoing due to it being narrow.

As there is no diversion route possible, vehicles will be escorted through the closed sections of road at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am each night.

A temporary speed limit of 30mph will be in place outwith working hours.

If works to go plan, they should all be complete by 6am on Sunday July 23.

