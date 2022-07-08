Motorists to face delays on three major north roads as works get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Convoys and closures will be in place on three major roads in the north in the coming weeks.

New drainage works are to begin at the Inshes and Bogbain junctions on the A9 Perth to Inverness road.

Additional days have also been added to resurfacing works on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road and the A87 Invergarry to Uig road.

The works come as roads across the Highlands and Islands are busy with the summer tourist season.

A9

Drainage works costing £40,000 are to take place at the Inshes and Bogbain junctions in Inverness for 15 nights starting from July 11.

Both junctions will be closed between 8pm and 6pm each night excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

Road users will be able to use a diversion along Culloden Road and the B9177 during the works.

A82

Resurfacing works on the A82 south of Spean Bridge were due to be completed by July 7, but they have been extended until July 12.

Works will take place between 7am and 7pm each day, with a convoy system and temporary traffic lights in place for anyone who needs to use the road.

The road will be open fully over the weekend and traffic flow should return to normal by 7pm on July 12.

A87

Three stretches of the A87 on Skye will be affected by resurfacing works in the coming weeks.

Works will begin at Blackhill Waterfall on July 12, lasting between 8pm and 6am for the next six weeknights.

Works at Glenn Torra and Torra Michaig will take place from 8pm to 6am for three nights starting from Wednesday July 20.

The road will be fully closed at each of the locations while works are ongoing due to it being narrow.

As there is no diversion route possible, vehicles will be escorted through the closed sections of road at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am each night.

A temporary speed limit of 30mph will be in place outwith working hours.

If works to go plan, they should all be complete by 6am on Sunday July 23.