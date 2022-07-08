Vandals cause ‘substantial’ damage to roof of Fort William church By Lauren Robertson July 8, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 5:58 pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The roof of a Fort William church has been damaged by vandals. Tiles and guttering on the roof of the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland in Monzie Square are said to have sustained “substantial” damage. Police believe the vandalism happened between 5pm on June 26 and 11am on July 3. They are keen to speak to people who might know more about the incident. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or visit Fort William police station and quote reference CR/0030610/22. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two people taken to hospital following two-car Spean Bridge crash Fort William man jailed for repeatedly driving at police during chase on Shetland Resurfacing work on A830 near Fort William to begin next week Work under way to welcome sailors into Fort William within weeks