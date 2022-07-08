Vandals cause ‘substantial’ damage to roof of Fort William church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The roof of a Fort William church has been damaged by vandals.

Tiles and guttering on the roof of the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland in Monzie Square are said to have sustained “substantial” damage.

Police believe the vandalism happened between 5pm on June 26 and 11am on July 3.

They are keen to speak to people who might know more about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or visit Fort William police station and quote reference CR/0030610/22.