Injured walker rescued from Ben Nevis in challenging overnight rescue

By Michelle Henderson
July 11, 2022, 8:11 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 8:47 am
Members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue team scaled Ben Nevis on Saturday night to rescue a walker stranded near the summit.
A walker has been rescued from the UK’s highest mountain after suffering an injury near the summit.

The hillwalker was climbing Ben Nevis on Saturday when they became stranded.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team volunteers scaled the 4,400ft peak in low cloud to locate the injured casualty.

Due to the difficult conditions, the rescue helicopter from Inverness was unable to assist.

Despite diminished visibility, the team successfully reached the walker’s location.

Mountaineers remained on the peak for some time as rescue efforts continued into the early hours of Sunday.

As conditions began to improve, Rescue 199 from Prestwick took advantage of a break in the cloud to assist the team on Ben Nevis.

The walker was transferred to hospital.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team have thanked fellow hillwalkers and coastguard teams for their support in bringing a successful end to the operation.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, the team wrote: “Once again we’d like to offer a big thanks to other hill goers who offered support before we arrived on scene, and to coastguard helicopter crews from Inverness and Prestwick.”

