How to decorate your bedroom: 3 tips & 3 mistakes to absolutely avoid!

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
July 11, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:24 am
a bright bedroom with big windows, a pendant light and lamps on nightstands
Knowing how to decorate your bedroom will help you get a good night's rest.

Did you know that the average person spends a third of their life sleeping?

Now if you like to hang out in your bedroom, then it’s even more important to make sure that your personal space feels like a sanctuary, a place where you can retreat at the end of your day and totally relax.

Knowing how to decorate your bedroom will help you make the space more inviting and most importantly, conducive to getting some serious shuteye.

Here, we’ll tell you three mistakes you may be making in designing your bedroom and three tips on how to make it right.

3 mistakes to avoid when designing your bedroom

1. Letting clutter build up

a closet and chests of drawers keep clothes organised: a tip on how to decorate your bedroom
Choose neutrals to create a visually serene backdrop for your bedroom.

They say, cluttered room, cluttered mind; chaos can prevent one from feeling relaxed. So, it helps to start with a calming colour palette to create a visually serene backdrop. Why not choose warm, light neutrals?

It’s also important to stay organized and to make sure you have enough storage space for everything. Fold your clean clothes and stash them in shelves or dressers. Dirty laundry should be kept in close hampers. Keep your essentials within reach on a nightstand beside your bed. Banish piles of papers in desk drawers and electronics within cabinets. Better yet, put them in another room.

2. Taking mood lighting for granted

a bedroom with a big window
Have multiple light sources in your bedroom but turn them off when you go to sleep.

Lighting is important in making sure you get your recommended 8 hours of sleep. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, exposure to electrical light before and during sleep suppresses melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

So, get a lamp for reading in bed at night. But turn off the lights when you’re about to sleep. You can also invest in blackout window shades to keep out the light coming in from your window. If you need to find your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, it might help to get a motion-activated night light.

3. Settling for any mattress

a mattress on a bed frame with pillows and beddings
Be sure to try out a mattress before buying one.

Choosing the wrong mattress is the worst mistake you can make when you’re figuring out how to decorate your bedroom. Find out exactly what you need when you sleep so you can decide whether you require a soft mattress or one that’s firmer and can provide more support. Go to a store where you can try out beds to make sure you’re getting a comfortable one.

Celebrations of Turriff in Aberdeenshire carries quality British brands like Hypnos, Sealy, and Relyon. The company’s managing director, Robert Stephen says:

With beds and mattresses, one of the key things is try it. Lie on it for a minute. Get up. Go and lie on another one and you’ll know straightaway which one you prefer. We have a good selection and extensive range for people to try. We’ve gone for manufacturers that have the latest ideas and materials, that do research and improve their products all the time. The brands that we’ve got are at the forefront of bed technology and we keep up with that.

Most people keep their mattresses for about 10 years. But experts say they should be replaced after 5 to 7 years, especially when they have deep impressions or when you wake up with aches and pains.

3 tips on how to decorate your bedroom the right way

1. Ensure ease of movement

a closet and other storage spaces help keep a bedroom clean and organised
Keep your bedroom floor free from unnecessary pieces of furniture.

Move around your bedroom and see if you can walk without feeling cramped. To get a restful vibe, try keep your floor space clear and free from unnecessary pieces of furniture like coffee tables or ottomans. Be deliberate in choosing pieces so you feel you can breathe in your room, especially when it’s small and limited. If finding extra space is proving to be challenging, consider a divan bed with plenty of storage underneath.

2. Get pieces of furniture in the right size

a closet and chests of drawers provide plenty of storage space in a bedroom
Measure pieces of furniture that will go into your bedroom to make sure they’re the right size.

Are your pieces of furniture too small or too large for your bedroom? If they’re too small, they can look out of place; if they’re too large, they can make your room look messy. So how do you know whether you have properly scaled furniture? Take measurements and use tape to see a piece’s width and length on your floor. This is useful especially when you’re buying online and can’t really visualize how a piece will fit in your space.

3. Put soft touches here and there

a bedroom with a fireplace
Adding textures to your bedroom will make it more appealing and luxurious.

Make your bedroom appealing not just visually but also through the sense of touch. Layer your bedding so your bed is extra cosy. Put plush pillows and throw blankets on chairs. Choose a soft area rug for a soft landing in the morning. Adding luxurious textures to your space will make you want to stay.

Celebrations of Turriff has great ideas on how to decorate your bedroom. Choose your beds and bedroom furniture from their wide range of high quality products for the home.

