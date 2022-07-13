Improving Oban’s connectivity one rookie at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Improving Oban’s connectivity one rookie at a time

By Louise Glen
July 13, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
RookieOven takes place in Oban.
An event to help people get to grips with technology is due to take place tomorrow in Oban.

After running a successful meetup for tech founders and entrepreneurs in Glasgow for the last 10 years, software developer, Michael Hayes is bringing his RookieOven meet-up to the west coast town.

Each month, Mr Hayes and a handful of fellow tech enthusiasts from Glasgow head to Oban to host a meet-up for anyone and everyone in Oban and the surrounding area who wants to chat and learn about tech.

Mr Hayes said: “Whether it’s a local business owner looking for tech talent to overcome a technical challenge or an ambitious software developer who wants to network with a wider sphere of developers, the monthly meetup is an opportunity to build connections, share ideas and voice challenges.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm with free pizza.

“The overall plan of the initiative is to flip the traditional dynamic of hosting large tech meetups in big cities by kickstarting smaller, more intimate events in areas that are underserved by Scotland’s wider tech ecosystem.”

The RookieOven is funded by the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Funds, which was created in connection with the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review (STER).

In May 2020, former Skyscanner chief operating officer Mark Logan was commissioned by Kate Forbes MSP, cabinet secretary for finance, to undertake a short-life review into how Scotland’s technology sector can contribute to the country’s economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The review’s recommendations are primarily concerned with stimulating and accelerating the maturity of Scotland’s “technology ecosystem”.

By this, it means supporting and nurturing technology businesses in Scotland, from the early start-up phase through to fully scaled maturity.

The RookieOven Oban meetup is one of seven initiatives that aims to improve connectivity to Scotland’s tech ecosystem in rural and underserved communities.

Following the first three events which took place in association in Oban on April 13, May 11 and June 9, the fourth event will take place at The View on Thursday, July 14.

The meet-up kicks off at 6:30pm, it’s free to all and attendees will be welcomed with pizza and drinks on the house.

[[title]]