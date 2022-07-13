Improving Oban’s connectivity one rookie at a time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An event to help people get to grips with technology is due to take place tomorrow in Oban.

After running a successful meetup for tech founders and entrepreneurs in Glasgow for the last 10 years, software developer, Michael Hayes is bringing his RookieOven meet-up to the west coast town.

Each month, Mr Hayes and a handful of fellow tech enthusiasts from Glasgow head to Oban to host a meet-up for anyone and everyone in Oban and the surrounding area who wants to chat and learn about tech.

Mr Hayes said: “Whether it’s a local business owner looking for tech talent to overcome a technical challenge or an ambitious software developer who wants to network with a wider sphere of developers, the monthly meetup is an opportunity to build connections, share ideas and voice challenges.

“The overall plan of the initiative is to flip the traditional dynamic of hosting large tech meetups in big cities by kickstarting smaller, more intimate events in areas that are underserved by Scotland’s wider tech ecosystem.”

Rookie Oven

The RookieOven is funded by the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Funds, which was created in connection with the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review (STER).

In May 2020, former Skyscanner chief operating officer Mark Logan was commissioned by Kate Forbes MSP, cabinet secretary for finance, to undertake a short-life review into how Scotland’s technology sector can contribute to the country’s economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The review’s recommendations are primarily concerned with stimulating and accelerating the maturity of Scotland’s “technology ecosystem”.

By this, it means supporting and nurturing technology businesses in Scotland, from the early start-up phase through to fully scaled maturity.

The RookieOven Oban meetup is one of seven initiatives that aims to improve connectivity to Scotland’s tech ecosystem in rural and underserved communities.

Following the first three events which took place in association in Oban on April 13, May 11 and June 9, the fourth event will take place at The View on Thursday, July 14.

The meet-up kicks off at 6:30pm, it’s free to all and attendees will be welcomed with pizza and drinks on the house.