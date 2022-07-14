Traffic tailbacks force transport chiefs to pause Aviemore junction works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to improve a junction in Aviemore have been paused for two months as drivers become frustrated by lengthy tailbacks.

Contractors started making alterations to the junction of Grampian road and Dalfaber Drive.

The project, commissioned in conjunction with Highland Council and Sustrans, was initially intended to be completed prior to the busy tourism season.

However, council officials were forced to delay the project following a number of issues.

The works have now led to regular tailbacks through the town centre at peak times, leaving motorists frustrated.

Officials have now taken the decision to postpone works until September to mitigate disruption.

A council spokeswoman said: “The works were never intended to take place during the busy tourist season, but a number of issues have caused delays and have subsequently had a knock-on effect on some other tasks within the programme.

“We apologise for any convenience caused by the works and have taken the decision to pause further works until after the peak tourist season.”

“We will confirm details of the new timescale to complete the works as soon as possible.”

Temporary traffic measures imposed along the route are set to be removed by the end of the week.

A meeting is now being organised between project coordinators and contractors next month to discuss and approve a new timescale for the improvement works.

The junction works are being funded by Sustrans as part of the Active Aviemore project to promote the use of walking and cycling for everyday journeys.