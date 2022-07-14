Safety barriers to be installed on the A85 at the Tyndrum junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Safety barriers are due to be installed at an accident blackspot where two major roads meet.

The A85 Oban to Tyndrum road intersects with the A82 Fort William to Crianlarich and can be hazardous for motorists.

Just last month, a car and motorbike collided in what police described as a “serious collision”, with the road being closed for several hours after the incident.

The A85 will have safety barriers installed, reducing the possibility of a car driving off the road and ending up in the undergrowth at the side of the road.

Work is due to begin on Monday, July 18, and last until Friday, August 5, with work taking place between 8am and 6pm.

In addition, road resurfacing works will also take place overnight on Wednesday, July 20, between 7pm and 7am.

‘Road safety is a top priority’

The whole project will cost £60,000 to complete and will make journeys safer and smoother for motorists in the area.

The works on the A85 are the latest in a package of measures implemented over the past 18 months.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Road safety is a top priority at Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland, and the works on the A85 and A82 at Tyndrum are part of our commitment to improving the safety on the trunk road network.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption, by removing the temporary traffic signals on the A85 overnight whilst surfacing operations take place on the A82, to keep traffic moving.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

