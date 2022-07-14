Safety barriers to be installed on the A85 at the Tyndrum junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safety barriers to be installed on the A85 at the Tyndrum junction

By Ross Hempseed
July 14, 2022, 7:24 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:32 pm
safety barriers tyndrum
The A85 and the A82 intersect at Tyndrum. Picture by Google Maps.

Safety barriers are due to be installed at an accident blackspot where two major roads meet.

The A85 Oban to Tyndrum road intersects with the A82 Fort William to Crianlarich and can be hazardous for motorists.

Just last month, a car and motorbike collided in what police described as a “serious collision”, with the road being closed for several hours after the incident.

The A85 will have safety barriers installed, reducing the possibility of a car driving off the road and ending up in the undergrowth at the side of the road.

Work is due to begin on Monday, July 18, and last until Friday, August 5, with work taking place between 8am and 6pm.

In addition, road resurfacing works will also take place overnight on Wednesday, July 20, between 7pm and 7am.

‘Road safety is a top priority’

The whole project will cost £60,000 to complete and will make journeys safer and smoother for motorists in the area.

The works on the A85 are the latest in a package of measures implemented over the past 18 months.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Road safety is a top priority at Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland, and the works on the A85 and A82 at Tyndrum are part of our commitment to improving the safety on the trunk road network.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption, by removing the temporary traffic signals on the A85 overnight whilst surfacing operations take place on the A82, to keep traffic moving.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance.”

To find out how these roadworks affect your journey, visit Traffic Scotland.

