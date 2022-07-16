MV Coruisk to begin service between Mallaig and Skye next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MV Coruisk will begin operations on the frequent route between Mallaig and Armadale, Isle of Skye, next week.

CalMac confirmed the vessel will undertake two days of route familiarisation, beginning on July 16, before taking on passengers from Monday, July 18.

The ferry can transport 250 passengers and up to 40 cars and is considered a mid-size vessel and can therefore provide relief on other routes.

The MV Coruisk was previously operating on the Oban-Craignure route, however, this route was taken over by the newly acquired MV Loch Frisa last month.

It freed up the MV Coruisk to operate the Mallaig-Armadale route, which it typically does during the summer months.

The vessel will operate alongside the smaller MV Loch Fyne providing regular services between Skye and the west coast mainland.

CalMac has faced challenges redistributing vessels across its network due to Covid and an ageing fleet.

In addition, delays on the new ferries under construction, originally due for completion in 2018, have forced to CalMac to use older vessels, which are less reliable.

Finlay MacRae, Head of Operations at CalMac, said: “We know that communities in Mallaig and Skye are very eager to have MV Coruisk back to her original route, and we want to ensure this return is as smooth as possible for our customers and the wider network.

“With the arrival of MV Coruisk on this route, we will be transitioning to a new timetable to accommodate the vessel’s different turnaround and hours of rest periods.

“Customers who are affected will receive a text message or phone call at least a week in advance of their booking to arrange a suitable alternative sailing, or to let them know of any changes to sailing times.”

To find out how this might affect your journey visit the CalMac website.