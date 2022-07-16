MV Coruisk to begin service between Mallaig and Skye next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MV Coruisk to begin service between Mallaig and Skye next week

By Ross Hempseed
July 16, 2022, 12:13 pm
MV Coruisk will begin services between Mallaig and Armadale next week. Picture by DC Thomson.
MV Coruisk will begin operations on the frequent route between Mallaig and Armadale, Isle of Skye, next week.

CalMac confirmed the vessel will undertake two days of route familiarisation, beginning on July 16, before taking on passengers from Monday, July 18.

The ferry can transport 250 passengers and up to 40 cars and is considered a mid-size vessel and can therefore provide relief on other routes.

The MV Coruisk was previously operating on the Oban-Craignure route, however, this route was taken over by the newly acquired MV Loch Frisa last month.

It freed up the MV Coruisk to operate the Mallaig-Armadale route, which it typically does during the summer months.

The vessel will operate alongside the smaller MV Loch Fyne providing regular services between Skye and the west coast mainland.

The MV Coruisk will operate between Mallaig and Armadale on the Isle of Skye. Picture by Shutterstock.

CalMac has faced challenges redistributing vessels across its network due to Covid and an ageing fleet.

In addition, delays on the new ferries under construction, originally due for completion in 2018, have forced to CalMac to use older vessels, which are less reliable.

Finlay MacRae, Head of Operations at CalMac, said: “We know that communities in Mallaig and Skye are very eager to have MV Coruisk back to her original route, and we want to ensure this return is as smooth as possible for our customers and the wider network.

“With the arrival of MV Coruisk on this route, we will be transitioning to a new timetable to accommodate the vessel’s different turnaround and hours of rest periods.

“Customers who are affected will receive a text message or phone call at least a week in advance of their booking to arrange a suitable alternative sailing, or to let them know of any changes to sailing times.”

To find out how this might affect your journey visit the CalMac website.

[[title]]

[[text]]

