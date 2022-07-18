Police and rangers out on patrol in popular west coast spots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police and rangers have been patrolling west coast beauty spots providing help and support.

Over the past weekend, officers were out on patrol in popular destinations like Glen Etive and Arisaig.

The summer holiday period is in full swing, some officers have been checking local hot spots and engaging with visitors to ensure everyone enjoys their time in the Highlands.

With the upswing in tourists, they are being urged to respect the local community, its countryside and environment, leaving no litter and parking vehicles considerately.

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “I’d like to thank the Access Rangers and Police Scotland for all their hard work over the weekend as they aim to make visitors’ experiences in the Highlands pleasurable and safe.

“Working with partners, the council is committed to ensuring that visitors have both safe and enjoyable holidays in our beautiful region.”

No criminality over weekend

Inspector Isla Campbell, from Fort William Police Station, added: “Officers were able to engage with visitors across Glen Etive with no criminality detected this weekend.

“The area continues to be busy with visitors and our partnership approach with Highland Council has been a success.

“We will continue to focus on peak weekends as the season goes on and have increased patrols when required.

“Our aim is to engage with visitors to minimise any disruption to the local community and environment, with guidance provided to campers and motorists across Morar, Arisaig, Mallaig, Glen Nevis, Glencoe and Glen Etive.

“Antisocial behaviour at these sites will be dealt with robustly and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to come forward and speak to the police.”