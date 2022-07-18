Police and rangers out on patrol in popular west coast spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police and rangers out on patrol in popular west coast spots

By Ross Hempseed
July 18, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:13 pm
Arisaig beach has visitors flocking to that area. Picture by DC Thomson.
Arisaig beach has visitors flocking to that area. Picture by DC Thomson.

Police and rangers have been patrolling west coast beauty spots providing help and support.

Over the past weekend, officers were out on patrol in popular destinations like Glen Etive and Arisaig.

The summer holiday period is in full swing, some officers have been checking local hot spots and engaging with visitors to ensure everyone enjoys their time in the Highlands.

With the upswing in tourists, they are being urged to respect the local community, its countryside and environment, leaving no litter and parking vehicles considerately.

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans, said: “I’d like to thank the Access Rangers and Police Scotland for all their hard work over the weekend as they aim to make visitors’ experiences in the Highlands pleasurable and safe.

Glen Etive. Picture by DC Thomson

“Working with partners, the council is committed to ensuring that visitors have both safe and enjoyable holidays in our beautiful region.”

No criminality over weekend

Inspector Isla Campbell, from Fort William Police Station, added: “Officers were able to engage with visitors across Glen Etive with no criminality detected this weekend.

“The area continues to be busy with visitors and our partnership approach with Highland Council has been a success.

“We will continue to focus on peak weekends as the season goes on and have increased patrols when required.

“Our aim is to engage with visitors to minimise any disruption to the local community and environment, with guidance provided to campers and motorists across Morar, Arisaig, Mallaig, Glen Nevis, Glencoe and Glen Etive.

“Antisocial behaviour at these sites will be dealt with robustly and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to come forward and speak to the police.”

