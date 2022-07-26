‘I wish you were six feet under’: Inverness support worker struck off due to behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I wish you were six feet under’: Inverness support worker struck off due to behaviour

By Chris Cromar
July 26, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 4:48 pm
The Aberdeen-based social service worker has been issued a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council.
The support worker has been struck off by the SSSC. Photo: Shutterstock

An Inverness support worker has been struck off by a watchdog due to her behaviour, including telling a patient that “I wish you were six feet under.”

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruled that Sheila McLuskie’s fitness to practise is “impaired” and imposed a removal order on her, barring her from working in care home services for adults, in a home service, as well as in housing support services.

It was found that while employed as a support worker in Cromarty, McLuskie was involved in a number of incidents, including failing to intervene when one resident was displaying “heightened” behaviour to another, with one threatening to “tie” the other up.

‘Stop being so cheeky’

During the incident, she was described as engaging with a patient in an “aggressive” and “confrontational” manner, telling them to “stop being so cheeky, there is no need for it, you are a very cheeky obstinate woman” and “we can’t be nice to you because you are so horrible”.

When the resident was displaying “heightened” behaviour and asking repetitive questions, McLuskie pointed in their face and shouted, “shut up, I wish you were six feet under, shut up”.

Behaviour ‘fundamentally incompatible’

The SSSC said that her behaviour was “fundamentally incompatible” with continued professional registration.

It said her actions “raise significant concerns regarding her underlying values
and attitude” adding that although she has shown some “reflection”, she has demonstrated a “disregard and contempt for the rights and dignity of a resident”.

The watchdog said that a removal order was the most appropriate
sanction in order “to protect the public and uphold the public interest”.

[[title]]