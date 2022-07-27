Coul Links: revived golf course plans go on display to the public in Sutherland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Coul Links: revived golf course plans go on display to the public in Sutherland

By John Ross
July 27, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 5:20 pm
Gordon Sutherland, director of Communities for Coul. Picture Sandy McCook
Gordon Sutherland, director of Communities for Coul. Picture Sandy McCook

Plans for a world class golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland have gone on display to the public.

A bid by a previous group to develop a golf course at Coul Links was first revealed in 2015, but was rejected by Scottish Ministers in 2020.

Communities for Coul (C4C) revived the plans in 2021 and lodged a pre-Planning Application Notice (PAN) with Highland Council in June this year.

The group hopes to submit a full planning application by the early autumn.

Exhibition picketed by opposition group

C4C opened the exhibition of plans in Embo Community Centre but an opposition group Not Coul picketed the event and handed out leaflets to people as they went in.

C4C says it has responded to concerns raised previously in developing the new plans.

This includes a comprehensive proposal to restore and protect the Coul Links Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) on the shores of the Dornoch Firth.

It says the amount of land used for tees, greens, fairways and walkways in the SSSI has been reduced by over 40%.

Tom Dargie from Not Coul which leafleted people as they entered the exhibition . Picture Sandy McCook

This, it argues, will perpetually protect the coastal environment and help transform the area economically and create 175-250 jobs

Nicola Drummond, a planning consultant for C4C, said the exhibition is part of the planning process which requires community consultation.

She said invasive plants are taking over the SSSI: “We see this as symbiotic relationship in terms of the development, bringing forward a quality golf course but also enabling the SSSI to benefit from long-term appropriate management.

“By reducing the footprint of the golf course….we feel we have gone a long way to addressing the concerns Scottish Ministers raised.”

One of those handing out leaflets was Tom Dargie, ecologist for Not Coul.

Opponents say they will fight the plans

He said: “I had a careful look at the exhibition and its much as I expected. But we are pretty sure on three grounds we will be fighting hard against this development.”

Mr Dargie said he doesn’t accept the economic case with the workforce not available. He said last month there were 30 vacancies in hospitality businesses and the care sector in Dornoch.

Not Coul also has doubts over the quality of the planned golf course and concerns about  environmental damage.

Lynn Redfern, who runs a local caravan site in Dornoch with husband Darren, said: “I am completely against it and haven’t seen anything that has changed my mind.

“Are they are saying the jobs will be good enough to encourage people into the area?

“Even if they do come to the area, they can’t afford housing now. If you create a golf course that’s going to become more popular for second homes and put the prices up again.

“We are in that cycle already and its going to get worse.

The exhibition was held at Embo Community Centre. Picture Sandy McCook

“And this whole thing about managing the area. That’s been there well before we have and it’s taking care of itself. People should leave it alone.”

Retired banker Brian Munro from Dornoch is in favour: “I was very disappointed when it was turned down. The council approved it, the community council was supportive and the community was supportive.

“It then got called in and coincidentally the week it was turned down was the week they were trying to get their budget through with the Green Party, it stinks.

‘I think it would be good for the area’

“To me it’s a natural area for a golf course. The people who are shouting about protecting the plants are not dong a thing to protect them at the moment.”

James McGillivray, from Dornoch, said: “I am in favour of the course. I think it would be good for the area. The site is run down and needs to be done up.”

Another visitor, who gave his name only as John, said he is “ambivalent” to the plans.

“I can see both sides of the argument. You can see the job opportunities but you can also see the environmentalists’ concerns as well.

“But the biggest problem will be getting planning permission.”

Earlier this month an alliance of seven environmental organisations raised concerns over the new plans for the golf course.

The Conservation Coalition’s fears remain that a development of the type and scale planned would impact on national and international protected areas.

Brian Munro is in favour of the golf course. Picture Sandy McCook

The group, that includes the Scottish Wildlife Trust and RSPB Scotland, encouraged “anyone concerned about saving nature” to contact their local MSP.

C4C hit back challenging the coalition to explain how they would protect the natural habitat they say is threatened by the golf development.

Esme Clelland, from RSPB Scotland, who attended the exhibition, said it is hoped to have meaningful discussions with the applicants and consultants on the plans

“We still have concerns about the fact it still overlaps the designated site but it’s been good to chat to people and we will take that away and have a think about it.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]