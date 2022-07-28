Orkney Ferries summer timetable resumes with return of MV Earl Thorfinn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney Ferries are due to resume their advertised summer timetable on Thursday as the MV Earl Thorfinn returns from dry dock repairs.

Last week a leak was discovered in the hull of the passenger ferry. The Earl Thorfinn sails on routes in the county’s north isles.

Initial inspections were carried out in Fraserburgh, by Lloyds class surveyors. The ferry needed dry dock repairs on a small area of corrosion in the bow thruster room.

The vessel started its journey home on Wednesday.

Having been cleared to sail, it left Fraserburgh in the morning, bound for Kirkwall. Sailings were due to start again on Thursday.

Upon the initial discovery of the leak, it waited at Westray Pier while divers arranged to take a look. The 32-year-old ferry then made the journey to Fraserburgh.

This meant Orkney Ferries operating a two-vessel operation covering Orkney’s North Isles, in the meantime.

Jim Buck is Orkney Council’s head of Marine Services.

He said he was “delighted” that things are back to normal, despite all the challenges that go “hand in hand” with a ferry being out of service for any length of time.

He added: “The situation with the Earl Thorfinn has been textbook from the discovery of the issue all the way through to her return.

“Everyone involved has pulled out all the stops to ensure the vessel returns to the North Isles route as quickly as possible.

“The public were very understanding given the circumstances. I join them in commending the crews and office staff for their handling of the situation.

“In particular, members of the public have praised the way in which information was communicated swiftly and regularly to those affected.”

