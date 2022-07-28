Orkney Ferries summer timetable resumes with return of MV Earl Thorfinn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney Ferries summer timetable resumes with return of MV Earl Thorfinn

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 11:53 am
The MV Earl Thorfinn

Orkney Ferries are due to resume their advertised summer timetable on Thursday as the MV Earl Thorfinn returns from dry dock repairs.

Last week a leak was discovered in the hull of the passenger ferry. The Earl Thorfinn sails on routes in the county’s north isles.

Initial inspections were carried out in Fraserburgh, by Lloyds class surveyors. The ferry needed dry dock repairs on a small area of corrosion in the bow thruster room.

The vessel started its journey home on Wednesday.

Having been cleared to sail, it left Fraserburgh in the morning, bound for Kirkwall. Sailings were due to start again on Thursday.

Upon the initial discovery of the leak, it waited at Westray Pier while divers arranged to take a look. The 32-year-old ferry then made the journey to Fraserburgh.

This meant Orkney Ferries operating a two-vessel operation covering Orkney’s North Isles, in the meantime.

Jim Buck is Orkney Council’s head of Marine Services.

He said he was “delighted” that things are back to normal, despite all the challenges that go “hand in hand” with a ferry being out of service for any length of time.

He added: “The situation with the Earl Thorfinn has been textbook from the discovery of the issue all the way through to her return.

“Everyone involved has pulled out all the stops to ensure the vessel returns to the North Isles route as quickly as possible.

“The public were very understanding given the circumstances. I join them in commending the crews and office staff for their handling of the situation.

“In particular, members of the public have praised the way in which information was communicated swiftly and regularly to those affected.”

