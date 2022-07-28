Loch Ness Monster ‘plausibly’ existed millions of years ago after key fossil found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness Monster ‘plausibly’ existed millions of years ago after key fossil found

By Cameron Roy
July 28, 2022, 5:36 pm
Plesiosaurus and spinosaurus may have both inhabited freshwater rivers like Loch Ness. Supplied by University of Bath.
The existence of the Loch Ness Monster is “plausible” say researchers at two British universities after a fossil discovery.

Fossils of plesiosaurs, the long-necked reptiles from the age of dinosaurs that inspired the Loch Ness Monster have so far been thought to only live in the ocean.

However, researchers at the University of Bath and the University of Portsmouth have found a fossil of the dinosaur in a freshwater river.

This means the dinosaur could have “potentially” lived in Loch Ness for millions of years.

The Loch Ness monster is believed to be a plesiosaur. It is almost the same size as a human. Supplied by Nick Longrich.

Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the British Isles and has long been famous for hosting the mythical monster.

The hunt for the creature has been a popular form of “cryptozoology”, which is the search for legendary animals who have not been found.

Despite the difficulty in searching the loch due to its peaty water and great depth, there have been many sightings over the years.

A small but dedicated number of individuals continue to hunt for Nessie to this day.

Loch Ness is the largest body of water in the British Isles.

The Nessie fossils were found in a river system that was over 100-million years old in what is now Morocco’s Sahara Desert.

‘This was no place to go for a swim’

They include plesiosaurs bones and teeth from 10ft adults and an arm bone from a 5ft long baby.

The finds hint that these creatures routinely lived and fed in freshwater, alongside frogs, crocodiles, turtles, and fish.

“What amazes me” said researcher Dave Martill, “is that the ancient Moroccan river contained so many carnivores all living alongside each other. This was no place to go for a swim.”

A leptocleidid plesiosaur tooth from the Kem Kem beds of Morocco. Supplied by Nick Longrich.

Plesiosaurs were an adaptable group and existed for more than 100 million years all over the world.

However, the fossils also show that the last plesiosaurs finally died out at the same time as the dinosaurs – 66 million years ago.

How likely was it that they lived in Loch Ness?

The new scientific paper was headed by Nick Longrich from the University of Bath’s Milner Centre for Evolution.

He said: “We don’t really know why the plesiosaurs are in freshwater.

“On one level, it’s plausible they lived in Loch Ness. There is potential.”

“It’s a bit controversial, but who’s to say that because we paleontologists have always called them marine reptiles, they had to live in the sea? Lots of marine lineages invaded freshwater.

A leptocleidid plesiosaur back vertebra. The big openings for the arteries on the bottom are typical of plesiosaurs. Supplied by Nick Longrich.

“We don’t really know, honestly. That’s how paleontology works. People ask, how can paleontologists know anything for certain about the lives of animals that went extinct millions of years ago?

“The reality is, we can’t always. All we can do is make educated guesses based on the information we have.

“We’ll find more fossils. Maybe they’ll confirm those guesses. Maybe not.

To find out more about the research, you can read the official paper here, or read Mr Longrich’s blog here.

