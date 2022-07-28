Skye care home residents feel as though they are ‘left in limbo’ as Crossreach passes reigns to NHS Highland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skye care home residents feel as though they are ‘left in limbo’ as Crossreach passes reigns to NHS Highland

By Louise Glen
July 28, 2022, 8:59 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 9:23 pm
Residents did not want the care home to close. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Residents did not want the care home to close. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Relatives of residents at Budhmor Care Home in Skye say they have now been left in limbo after a planned move has been postponed.

Residents, who were meant to be moved to another care home before July 31, have now been told they can not go to their new residence because of a Covid outbreak in Home Farm in Portree.

Residents were told that the home was due to close at the end of July, due to Church of Scotland-owned Budhmor being condemned.

The decision to move residents was unpopular.

However, in a cruel twist of fate – residents are now unable to move to the NHS-run facility across town, as it has been hit with a Covid outbreak.

Budhmor an ‘extension’ of Home Farm

Budhmor, which had been due to be replaced before the closure decision was made. Picture: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Budhmor has now been given permission to continue by the Care Inspectorate – as an “extension” of Home Farm.

Home Farm was at the centre of a Covid outbreak at the height of the pandemic which killed 11 residents.

The relative of one resident told us they had been “left in limbo”.

She said: “There are now 10 residents left in the home. There were 14 when this started, one man has very sadly died.

“We have been told that the home will stay open until the last resident leaves, that was meant to be on August 3.

“The registration of the home was until July 31, and the contracts of the staff for the same date.

“The only upside of all of this is that a wonderful care home that provides excellent and outstanding care remains open – as it should be.

“Sadly, because of the uncertainty some staff will have to leave to take up other jobs. But for now no one can go anywhere, how desperate a situation can you get?”

A spokeswoman for CrossReach said: “We were very sorry to hear that Home Farm has confirmed cases of Covid and we hope this will be short lived.

“Inevitably, that has interrupted plans for the transfer of residents to Home Farm and we know that it will cause further uncertainty for residents and their relatives.

“We have been working closely with NHS Highland to give them support in what is a difficult situation for all and have agreed that the closure date for Budhmor be extended under NHS management until the situation is resolved.

Home Farm Care Home was taken over by NHS Highland in the wake of a fatal Covid outbreak, and Budhmor families have concerns about a move there. Picture: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Staff to be seconded

She continued: “A number of CrossReach staff will be seconded over to NHS Highland to give additional support and to ensure that the service can continue to operate effectively for as long as is needed.

“We continue to be grateful to the staff for their commitment and willingness to do what it takes to achieve the best outcome for residents.”

A spokesman for NHS Highland said: “We are working to manage the Covid-19 cases within Home Farm and have stepped-up testing of residents and staff as a precautionary measure.

“Home Farm will remain closed to new residents until mid-August due to the positive Covid-19 cases.

“The Care Inspectorate has granted our request to provide support to residents in Budhmor as an extension of Home Farm care home.

“This means that the residents in Budhmor will remain in the home for a short period of time until there are no further positive cases of Covid-19 in Home Farm.”

He added: “The Care Inspectorate has been clear that this extension is only for a short period and that residents in Budhmor will be transferred to Home Farm as scheduled in due course.

Wellbeing is our priority

“The staffing within Budhmor will be supported by NHS Highland’s care response team, who are a highly skilled, experienced, and dedicated team.

“We recognise that this a further delay in what is a stressful experience for families, and we apologise for this.

“However, the wellbeing of all residents is our priority, and we are doing everything we can to manage this developing situation while avoiding potential risk to residents.”

