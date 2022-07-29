Mousa public landings to halt and famous Iron Age broch closes to limit the spread of avian flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mousa public landings to halt and famous Iron Age broch closes to limit the spread of avian flu

By Lottie Hood
July 29, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 9:09 pm
Mousa Broch is being closed until mid-October on the island. Supplied by Lorne Gill/NatureScot
Public landings on the Shetland island will come to a halt and the popular Mousa broch will close to help limit the spread of bird flu.

The island in Shetland joins another 23 Scottish islands where public landings have been advised to come to a halt.

It is hoped this will help limit the spread of avian flu, give a chance for the chicks to fledge and give the seabirds the best possible chance of recovery.

From Saturday, July 30, the Mousa boat will stop running for the remainder of the 2022 season. Mousa’s famous Iron Age broch is also being closed by Historic Environment Scotland until mid-October.

‘Not an easy decision’

Eileen Stuart, NatureScot’s deputy director of nature and climate change, said the decision to restrict visits to the island had not been easy.

However, she said it was ultimately the need for fresh water to clean footwear that proved to be impossible.

She said: “We are increasingly concerned about the terrible effect avian flu is having in Shetland’s seabird colonies.

Many birds are being found dead on Scottish beaches due to the spread of the avian flu. Supplied by Andy Hay.

“Together with the Scottish Government and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, we have looked at biosecurity measures to allow the broch to remain open to the public while the storm petrels are nesting.

“However, the logistics of getting enough clean water out to the broch and ensuring that visitors can clean and disinfect their footwear adequately has proved too challenging for this season.”

Around 11,000 breeding pairs of European storm petrels, known as alamooties in Shetland, reside on Mousa. This represents around 2% of the entire global population of the species.

Many of these pairs nest within the walls of Mousa Broch. While storm petrels rarely mix with other birds, avian flu can survive for many days in bird faeces and soil.

Due to this, it was decided the danger of the petrels picking up the virus from where visitors have walked was too high a risk.

Thankful for ‘sacrifices being made by tour operators’

Visiting cruises, recreational boats and sea kayakers are also advised to avoid landing on Mousa until mid-October. Supplied by Lerwick Port Authority/ John Coutts

Helen Moncrieff, RSPB Scotland’s Shetland Manager, said: “We greatly appreciate the decision to stop running the boat service to Mousa to give the precious seabirds on the island the best chance of survival during this devastating outbreak of avian flu.

“The impact avian influenza is having on tour operators is incredibly tough, particularly after the last few years. We are grateful for the sacrifices that The Mousa Boat company, and other tour operators elsewhere in Scotland, are making to help limit the spread.”

Visiting cruises, recreational boats and sea kayakers are also being asked not to land on Mousa until mid-October.

NatureScot will review the risk again in March 2023.

