Flash floods and Osman Yousefzada V&A exhibition: Friday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries July 29, 2022, 3:52 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 3:54 pm Performers (left to right) Aishani Ghosh, Yesica Castellon Jimenez and Sofia Rafiqui dance at the new installation What is Seen and What is Not by Osman Yousefzada at the V&A museum in London. The three-part installation is opened with a dance performance choreographed by Akram Khan Dance Company. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]