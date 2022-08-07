CalMac staff call police over ‘aggressive behaviour’ at port offices in Mallaig and Ardrossan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac staff call police over ‘aggressive behaviour’ at port offices in Mallaig and Ardrossan

By Cameron Roy
August 7, 2022, 12:17 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 4:56 pm
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry Loch Fyne in Mallaig. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Staff in Caledonian MacBrayne ports have called police over “aggressive behaviour”.

Port-side staff in both Mallaig and Ardrossan called officers to help them with passengers who were venting frustration about the current situation.

CalMac’s managing director has said aggressive behaviour towards staff is “unacceptable”.

In a statement on social media, the managing director for Calmac Ferries, Robbie Drummond wrote: “Aggressive behaviour towards our staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I know frustrations are running high but please treat our staff with respect – they are doing their utmost to help customers.”

Services have been under increasing pressure over the past few weeks due to the breakdown of ships.

The impact local business has been severe, with Scottish artist Hope Blamire warning they are “suffering crushing losses”.

A police spokesman said: “We work closely in partnership with a range of transport providers including CalMac.

“Everyone has the right to go to their place of work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation.

“Officers will continue to support partners and will take action where any offences are identified. We would also urge people to take responsibility for their own behaviour and be considerate to others.”

