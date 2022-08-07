CalMac staff call police over ‘aggressive behaviour’ at port offices in Mallaig and Ardrossan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff in Caledonian MacBrayne ports have called police over “aggressive behaviour”.

Port-side staff in both Mallaig and Ardrossan called officers to help them with passengers who were venting frustration about the current situation.

CalMac’s managing director has said aggressive behaviour towards staff is “unacceptable”.

In a statement on social media, the managing director for Calmac Ferries, Robbie Drummond wrote: “Aggressive behaviour towards our staff is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I know frustrations are running high but please treat our staff with respect – they are doing their utmost to help customers.”

Services have been under increasing pressure over the past few weeks due to the breakdown of ships.

The impact local business has been severe, with Scottish artist Hope Blamire warning they are “suffering crushing losses”.

A police spokesman said: “We work closely in partnership with a range of transport providers including CalMac.

“Everyone has the right to go to their place of work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation.

“Officers will continue to support partners and will take action where any offences are identified. We would also urge people to take responsibility for their own behaviour and be considerate to others.”