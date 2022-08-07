Burnt out car in Elgin was stolen from residential street in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family car stolen from outside a home in Buckie was found burnt out the following day in Elgin.

The car, a maroon-coloured Dacia Sandero with registration number SV64 WXH, was stolen from Turner Street, Buckie on Friday August 5.

The car was found the next day at 1.30pm on Saturday, August 6 in the Findhorn Court area of Elgin, it was burnt out.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information following the theft of a maroon-coloured Dacia Sandero, registration number SV64 WXH, in Buckie on Friday, August 5.

“The theft occurred in the evening between 9.15pm and 9.45pm from the rear garden of a property in Turner Street in the town.

“The car was later found at 1.30pm on Saturday, August 6, in the Findhorn Court area of Elgin, having suffered extensive fire damage.”

Constable Christopher Mackinnon said: We would like to speak to a male, who appears to be in his 20s, black hair, slim build, wearing grey joggers and a dark grey hoody jumper with white stripes.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage if it shows anything that may be of interest.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0908 of 6 August, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”