Paddleboarders rescued off the coast of Rosemarkie By Michelle Henderson August 11, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 3:45 pm 0 Emergency teams were called to the village on the Black Isle around 12.30pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two paddleboarders have been rescued after being blown off the shoreline at Rosemarkie. Rescue teams were called to the village on the Black Isle around 12.30pm following reports of two men in distress. Lifeboat crews from North Kessock and Invergordon made their way to the scene alongside coastguard teams from Inverness and Cromarty. The young males were paddleboarding off the coast of Rosemarkie when they got into difficulty. The coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness was also dispatched to assist. It is understood the males were rescued and brought back into shore by a local vessel as rescue crews arrived at the scene. The operation was stood down around 12.55pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dead whale washed ashore on Highland beach Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash south of Dingwall Buckie lifeboat helps yacht with ‘fouled propeller’ near Lossiemouth Paddleboarder rescued near Rosemarkie beach by Kessock lifeboat