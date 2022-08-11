Paddleboarders rescued off the coast of Rosemarkie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two paddleboarders have been rescued after being blown off the shoreline at Rosemarkie.

Rescue teams were called to the village on the Black Isle around 12.30pm following reports of two men in distress.

Lifeboat crews from North Kessock and Invergordon made their way to the scene alongside coastguard teams from Inverness and Cromarty.

The coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness was also dispatched to assist.

It is understood the males were rescued and brought back into shore by a local vessel as rescue crews arrived at the scene.

The operation was stood down around 12.55pm.