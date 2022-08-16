Highland welcomes 61 new probationary teachers as schools return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has welcomed a new group of 61 probationer teachers at Millburn Academy as schools return this week.

As part of the Teacher Induction Scheme, 26 secondary and 35 primary teachers will begin their new careers today.

Four secondary teachers will work in Home Economics and Chemistry, while three have been assigned to English, Physical Education and Technical Education.

New teachers will play a key role in helping students in their return to school while providing relevant, engaging, and exciting learning.

Nicky Grant, chief executive for Education and Learning said: “This has been an exciting week for all in education across the Highland Council, starting with the improvements in our exam results across many measures and culminating in us welcoming our new probationers to their school communities.

‘An asset to our Highland communities.’

“Providing the best start in life for all of our children and young people is a priority for our service.

“At a time whereeducation is returning to a sense of new beginnings, it’s wonderful to welcome these new teachers into our authority.

“Investing in the future, supporting and learning from our probationers, as they join us fresh from their studies is hugely significant in our advancing education system.”

John Finlayson, chairman of the education committee added: “This is an exciting day for all of our new probationers, and it is also an exciting day for The Highland Council as we welcome new teachers into our authority.

“Each and everyone will be an asset to our Highland communities, and to the schools, children, and families they will be working with over the next year.

“I am confident that they will enjoy working in their new schools, and I hope that they take advantage of the unique opportunities that await them, and they choose to continue working in the Highlands for many years to come.”