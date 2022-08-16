Skye primary school hosts support day as community ‘still reeling’ after shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye primary school hosts support day as community ‘still reeling’ after shooting

By Cameron Roy
August 16, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 4:33 pm
John Finlayson has said that Skye will need support now and in the future. Supplied by Jason Hedges.
John Finlayson has said that Skye will need support now and in the future. Supplied by Jason Hedges.

A primary school in Skye will be hosting a community support day in the aftermath of the shooting.

Almost all primary school children across the Highland Council region will return to school today, but not at Bun-sgoil Shlèite primary school.

Children and members of the community will instead be able to access professionals who are trained in supporting trauma.

The Gaelic school is located in Teangue, where Mr John MacKinnon who was described as a “much-loved member of the community”, was shot dead at his home on Wednesday, August 10.

Deceased John Mackinnon, left, and a separate crime scene at Dornie where the others were shot and wounded. Supplied by family handout from Police Scotland

Finlay MacDonald, 39, was arrested the same day after a series of incidents spanning three different locations up to 34 miles apart.

He has now appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court facing one murder charge and three attempted murder charges.

John Finlayson is the newly appointed chairman of the Highland Council committee and had previously been a headteacher for 30 years.

He has been leading the rebuilding efforts of the small community after the tragedy.

Support for Skye now

Mr Finlayson told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Obviously the community is still reeling from the events of last week.

“So we thought it was important that today, we had a presence in the school, a presence where the community parents and young people could feel supported.

John Finlayson. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

“We’ve got different professionals attending the school today, we’ve got workshops going on, we’ve got a whole range of support that’s available.

 “We’ve got central officers going in, but we’re also going to have NHS staff and police and psychology staff in the school.

“Whoever in the community wants to come – needs to come along.”

In response to the shocking crimes, members of the Skye and Raasay Area Committee held a two-minute silence during their meeting on Monday.

Local minister Gordon Matheson also launched a Crowdfunder to support Mr MacKinnon’s family which has over £35,000 so far.

Support for Skye in the future

But Mr Finlayson warned that support will need to continue for Skye into the future.

“In rural communities, people come together really strongly, and everyone is there for each other. But quite often, people think they’re coping and then they realise they’re not coping.

“But of course, we don’t really know what kind of support is going to be needed going forward.”

Mr Finlayson says that the council is currently trying to recruit more staff to help support teachers, but due to the housing shortage on the island they need to locate housing for them first.

There has been a heavy police presence on the island since the shootings. Pictures by Jason Hedges

An unprecedented incident

He added: “It’s unprecedented for everyone, I think for officers, for schools, and for wider communities.”

“Speaking to Police Scotland, they’ve indicated that this is probably the first kind of event of its kind.”

Due to the nature of the crime, local SNP MP Ian Blackford has called for a review of gun control.

However, others have stressed better support and mental health facilities are needed for rural areas.

Meanwhile, former councillor John Gordon has called for funding to be devoted to the island to help residents recover.

A possible Bairns’ Hoose?

One possible supportive measure is the implementation of a Bairns’ Hoose.

Mr Finlayson said: “We’ve also been discussing with the Scottish Government, the creation of what’s called a Bairns’ Hoose.

“This is a new vision that the Scottish Government has with children who are victims, or witness violence or trauma, to have a support on site.”

In the policy outline document, the Scottish Government outlined plans to ensure that all eligible children have access to a Bairns’ Hoose by 2025.

It is based on the Icelandic model “Barnahus” which aims to bring services together in one place.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Bairns’ Hoose services will be designed to give every child victim or witness the right to consistent and holistic support, to access specialist services and to recover from their experiences.

“Scottish Government is in close contact with local partners in the Highlands to help understand what additional support may be needed within the community following the events on Skye last week.”

Latest updates on the Skye tragedy

