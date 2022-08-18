Highland Council to lobby for quicker release of play park funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council to lobby for quicker release of play park funds

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Highland Council welcomed investment but needs the play park cash urgently. Photo: Shutterstock
Highland Council welcomed investment but needs the play park cash urgently. Photo: Shutterstock

Councillors say the ‘drip feed’ approach to play park funding won’t deliver for Highland communities.

The Scottish Government is dishing out £60 million across Scotland as part of its manifesto commitment to ensure all children can access play in their own community.

Last year, Highland Council received £234,000 for play parks and it expects to receive £245,000 in 2022/23.

However, the council operates 321 play parks and has a backlog of repairs topping £3.5 million.

At today’s communities and place committee, councillors welcomed the cash but said they need it quicker.

Councillors fear a generation could miss out

Councillor Alasdair Christie estimated that the Highlands would get about £3.5 million in the lifetime of this parliament.

Mr Christie said this is a “good news story” but pressed the administration to lobby for a faster release of cash.

“My concern on this is the drip feeding, which I don’t feel is helpful,” he said. “We’ve all seen the shortages of supply of equipment. Let’s imagine every authority in Scotland trying to get swings, roundabouts and slides at the same time.”

Alasdair Christie
Councillor Alasdair Christie asked the council to lobby the Scottish Government for faster release of funds.

Highland Council officers said that the Scottish Government plans to give details of multi-year settlements by the end of 2022. This would at least give the council some idea of how much it will receive in the next three years.

However, Mr Christie wants the council to lobby for an acceleration.

Highlighting that a four-set swing costs £12,000 and a roundabout £8,000, Mr Christie said there was a real danger that old equipment would have to be taken away.

At the same time, Highland Council could find itself in a long queue for new replacements.

“For £243,000 you don’t get a lot of items, so we need to lobby to get the £60 million in bigger chunks,” he said.

“Otherwise the danger we run is that the five-year-old wants a swing, but by the time we get it in, he’s no longer interested in swings and we’ve missed the opportunity.”

Tags

Conversation

