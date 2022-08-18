Could you help build a replica Scottish Zulu fishing boat? North-east expertise required! By Susy Macaulay August 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:47 am 0 comments Ship's Rigger Nigel Gray is appealing to north-east boat builders for tips on how to build a Scottish Zulu fishing boat. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Boat Building Buckie Fraserburgh Lossiemouth Sandhaven Harbour Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration 0 Darius Campbell Danesh loved the Granite City and left his mark on Aberdeen 0 Culter's Rob Roy landmark has survived 200 years of bullets, bombs and bad weather 0 Did you know these people have received the Freedom of Aberdeen? 0 Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40… 0 GALLERY: The Powis area of Aberdeen through the decades 0 Leaping back in time with 14 photos of Ballater Highland Games 0 Holy disorder: How Bishop Anne Dyer's grand vision turned into a nightmare Hidden history: Former home of Aberdeen suffragette goes up for sale From Darth Vader to Mrs Mack: Why Aberdeen actor Michael Sheard couldn't say no… 0 More from Press and Journal Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission 0 One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in… When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration 0 Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room
Conversation