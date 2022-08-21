Orkney ‘must not be bypassed’ in green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney ‘must not be bypassed’ in green freeport bid

By Simon Warburton
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:35 am
Lerwick
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.

Orkney Council leader James Stockman has issued a plea for the islands “not to be ignored” as the race to become one of Scotland’s two green freeports enters its final stages.

Mr Stockman insists a successful Orkney green freeport bid would benefit other regions as well and would use several sites across the islands including marine facilities and airfields.

The council leader also pointed out that the archipelago benefits enormously from Scapa Flow whose depth at its maximum reaches almost 200 feet and is the largest natural deep-water harbour in the northern hemisphere.

Orkney Council Leader James Stockan.
Orkney Council Leader James Stockan.

Mr Stockan told the Press and Journal: “We have a unique opportunity to have a very green future. Not just looking at ScotWind for today but when ScotWind 2 comes out and beyond and the advent of floating wind, there is no other place in the UK that has the geographical potential Scapa Flow has.

“We are trying to make things work for the developer, for the community, for the nation.”

A decision on which two of Scotland’s current five green freeport bids will be given the nod is expected this summer, although Mr Stockan insists the Council “would not mind waiting” another month if it meant Orkney was successful.

The closest competition to win the status is thought to be between the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) bid and the North East Scotland Green Freeport consortium.

Another strong bid has been made by Forth Ports taking in partners between Edinburgh and Grangemouth.

Glasgow is also bidding with the Clyde Green Freeport proposal.

Scapa Flow
Scapa Flow can be up to 200 feet in depth.

Mr Stockan said: “There was a lot of reaction against green freeports because it could disturb the job market or lower wages.

“If we were successful the supply chain elsewhere in the county would really benefit as well.

“We would look more than anything else at not just the financial opportunity, but the possibility of derogation, whether it is energy, shipping or aviation policy, to try and make a real test case that can really accelerate the benefit for everyone.

“Because we are Orcadians and come from a different culture, we always underestimate everything, we would always underplay our potential.

“Jobs would gather here but also incredibly benefit the whole of the islands.

“We are not looking to have thousands of people here but the implication is if we use the very best geography we have particularly for offshore opportunities, we sit right in the middle of all the allocated areas so far in ScotWind 1.

“I am sure we would be even closer to the ScotWind 2 projects than most of the other bidders.”

This area must certainly not be bypassed.”

Orkney Council leader James Stockan

Mr Stockan noted Orkney’s bid could showcase new ideas and even if the council’s bid was unsuccessful, it would be the basis for “a continuous ask.”

The council leader added: “This area must certainly not be bypassed. We don’t want to be ignored in this process because we think we’ve got opportunities which benefit others too. We are not looking to actually build components, we’re looking to be the place where we last fix and put things together.

“I think the whole idea of the Total announcement about making green hydrogen in an oil terminal at Flotta, that conversation and the opportunities around that for making alternative fuels need encouragement from government.

‘Whole of Edinburgh’ could fit inside Scapa Flow

“Regardless of the successful applicant, there must be opportunities for anyone who has made a bid to lobby government for the opportunity their unique area has.

“They (other bids) have compelling cases on the hand, but some have geographical restrictions. You could set the whole of the city of Edinburgh inside Scapa Flow – people have no concept of the long-term opportunity of that area of Orkney.

“We are right in the middle of the energy of the sea, whether wave or tidal with deep water. Most people don’t have anything like the depth of Scapa Flow.”

What is a green freeport?

A “green freeport” is a large zoned area within a defined boundary extending around 28 miles (45km) which includes rail, sea or airport.

Operators and businesses in the zone can benefit from a package of tax and other incentives, with supporters saying they fuel economic growth.

The concept has attracted support from across the political spectrum, apart from the Greens who do not back green freeports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
Staff of Taylors Industrial Services.
Coming up roses (and trees) for Taylors Industrial Services
Fisherman holding salmon
Plenty of fish in the sea for salmon farm workers to earn healthy wages
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
£454,000 boost for Orkney hydrogen schemes
0
Animated picture of Stillstrom buoy.
Oh buoy: Port of Aberdeen to study new charging system with Maersk venture
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Elgin garden centre warns of looming recession as inflation hits fresh 40-year high
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products
0
Lochaber smelter near Fort William.
Lib Dems press Scottish Government for statement on Lochaber smelter future
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Poll: Majority of Scots back North Sea industry ahead of aspiring PMs visit north-east
1
Dales Marine Services at Greenock.
Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith
0

More from Press and Journal

Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
Orkney is one of five green freeport bids in Scotland.
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0