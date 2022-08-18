Man dies after being pulled from water at Lochindorb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died at a Highlands loch.

Reports of a man being in the water at Lochindorb, north of Grantown-on-Spey, were received just before 1am.

Emergency services, including police and the coastguard, attended.

The man was recovered from the water but pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers confirmed inquiries are ongoing but his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.55am on Thursday, August 18, police received a report of a man missing in the water at Lochindorb, Grantown-on-Spey.

“Emergency services responded and the man was pulled from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been notified.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”