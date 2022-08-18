Online auction for stars of charity Highland Cow art trail to get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Online auction for stars of charity Highland Cow art trail to get under way

By Michelle Henderson
August 18, 2022, 11:32 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 3:32 pm
21 of the sculptures installed as part of the Great Heilan Coo Trail is is going under the hammer next month as the summer venture comes to an end.

The Highland Hospice is preparing to auction off the colourful coos that have delighted kids big and small this summer.

The charity’s Great Heilan Coo Trail has taken visitors around the north, with a total of 22 sculptures to find.

As the trail draws to a close, the charity is preparing to auction them off in Inverness – and bidding opens tomorrow.

All but one of them will go under the hammer at Eden Court’s Under Canvas on September 2, with all proceeds going to the Highland Hospice.

The remaining sculpture, Caley Coo – painted by Hospice service user Sheree Gregg – will be raffled off ahead of the auction.

Fundraiser Jenna Hayden said: “We would urge as many people as possible to join us in person on Friday, September 2 for refreshments, canapes and live entertainment. This will be a fun night and you could leave with a beautiful coo sculpture of your own.”

Overwhelming support for charity zipline challenge

Meanwhile, more than 400 people of all ages are gearing up for the charity’s Kessock Bridge Zipline challenge.

Participants will zip 1,500ft from the crossing to North Kessock.

The zipline challenge will mark both the charity’s 35th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the Kessock Bridge.

The event, which will run from September 2-4, follows on the success of the Highland Hospice’s abseiling challenge, which helped to raise £150,000 last year.

The charity’s upcoming zipline challenge follows on from the success of their Kessock Bridge abseiling challenge, which helped to raise £150,000 last year.

Fundraiser Emma Nicol said the response from volunteers eager to take part has been staggering.

She said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the response when we announced this event. Saturday and Sunday’s slots were snapped up quickly, and we are so grateful to have been allowed to release further limited spaces on Friday 2nd September between 9.30am and 3pm.

“Whether taking on the challenge as an individual or a corporate team such as Bear Scotland and Tesco, we are so grateful to everyone who has registered and can’t wait to support you all in action.”

For full details or to sign up, visit www.highlandhospice.org/zipline 

