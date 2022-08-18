Online auction for stars of charity Highland Cow art trail to get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland Hospice is preparing to auction off the colourful coos that have delighted kids big and small this summer.

The charity’s Great Heilan Coo Trail has taken visitors around the north, with a total of 22 sculptures to find.

As the trail draws to a close, the charity is preparing to auction them off in Inverness – and bidding opens tomorrow.

All but one of them will go under the hammer at Eden Court’s Under Canvas on September 2, with all proceeds going to the Highland Hospice.

The remaining sculpture, Caley Coo – painted by Hospice service user Sheree Gregg – will be raffled off ahead of the auction.

Fundraiser Jenna Hayden said: “We would urge as many people as possible to join us in person on Friday, September 2 for refreshments, canapes and live entertainment. This will be a fun night and you could leave with a beautiful coo sculpture of your own.”

Overwhelming support for charity zipline challenge

Meanwhile, more than 400 people of all ages are gearing up for the charity’s Kessock Bridge Zipline challenge.

Participants will zip 1,500ft from the crossing to North Kessock.

The zipline challenge will mark both the charity’s 35th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the Kessock Bridge.

The event, which will run from September 2-4, follows on the success of the Highland Hospice’s abseiling challenge, which helped to raise £150,000 last year.

Fundraiser Emma Nicol said the response from volunteers eager to take part has been staggering.

She said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the response when we announced this event. Saturday and Sunday’s slots were snapped up quickly, and we are so grateful to have been allowed to release further limited spaces on Friday 2nd September between 9.30am and 3pm.

“Whether taking on the challenge as an individual or a corporate team such as Bear Scotland and Tesco, we are so grateful to everyone who has registered and can’t wait to support you all in action.”

For full details or to sign up, visit www.highlandhospice.org/zipline