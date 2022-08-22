Safety concerns after lightning strike takes out landline phones in rural Highland community with ‘patchy’ mobile signal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safety concerns after lightning strike takes out landline phones in rural Highland community with ‘patchy’ mobile signal

By Ross Hempseed
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Councillor Michael Baird at the telephone exchange box in Rosehall along with resident Ricky Vetters who was affected by the outage. Picture by Sandy McCook.
A Highland councillor says a “slow” response by BT to resolve a critical landline phone outage caused by a lightning strike in Rosehall has raised safety concerns.

Michael Baird, who represents North, West and Central Sutherland, lives in the village, which was affected by severe storms around August 12.

The subsequent lightning caused a power outage in the area, leading to a communications blackout.

This left many of the 100 residents of Rosehall and neighbouring Altass without any means of communication due to “patchy” mobile coverage.

Landlines are very important given the majority of the residents are older and need to make appointments or contact relatives in an emergency.

Councillor Michael Baird at the Rosehall telephone exchange in Sutherland. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Baird said: “We had thunder and lightning and as a result of that communications across the area starting going down including telephone, landlines and internet access.

“It was only when I started trying to phone some of my friends in Rosehall, that I discovered their lines were always busy.

“I reported it to BT at the time and was told that engineer wouldn’t be out until Wednesday (August 17).”

Following the call with BT, Mr Baird says engineers were working at the telephone exchange near the Invercassley Tea Rooms in Rosehall and had resolved the issue.

However, on Saturday, August 20, the lines had went down for some of the residents again.

This was concerning for many residents as this was their primary source of communication with the outside world.

‘A landline is key for many residents’

Mr Baird assumed that following the repairs on August 17, that the matter was closed.

After the phone lines went down for the second time, Mr Baird again contacted the relevant operators but was told they couldn’t find the issue.

Mr Baird said: “We keep impressing upon them that it is an external fault in the system as the people are still hearing a dialing tone but cannot make of receive calls.

“In some instances people cant phone out and they are not receiving calls in as the line is busy.

A lightning strike near the telephone exchange at Rosehall caused the system to stop working properly. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Its very inconvenient for members of the community and for businesses like the Highland Shooting Centre, which cannot make bookings if the phones are down.

“For emergency purposes having a landline is key for many of the residents.”

In such a small community with limited mobile signal, a lot of the residents rely on their landline to contact the other people and family.

Mr Baird recalls a friend who needs his landline to contact his vet about his two rescue dogs, who require special care.

Mr Baird wants BT to be more responsive when it comes to helping address connectivity issues in small communities with older populations.

Its been confirmed by Mr Baird that an engineer has since been out to inspect the issue on Monday, which is believed to be with the telephone exchange box in Rosehall.

A BT Group spokeswoman said:  “This morning, a problem with a telephone exchange in Rosehall in Inverness resulted in a number of local customers being unable to make or receive landline calls in the area. BT engineers have been working throughout the afternoon and I can confirm that the situation has now been resolved. We apologise to any customers that were affected by this temporary issue.”

