Readers’ Letters: Cost of living crisis, planning permission and a kind stranger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: Cost of living crisis, planning permission and a kind stranger

By P&J and EE readers
August 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
There will be no locally-targeted help with the 'unsustainable' energy prices in the Highlands and north-east from the UK Treasury. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock (12764805b)

Sir, – I was mulling over the cost of living and the 110% rise in my energy bill and the possibility of it rising to over £5,000 next year, when a four-page glossy expensive looking leaflet came through the letterbox.

The front page was a photo of a smiling Nicola Sturgeon looking at three words: WEALTHIER, HAPPIER, FAIRER. Apparently, we have everything it takes to be a hugely successful nation according to comparisons with countries of a similar size and Scotland is blessed with formidable advantages and vast natural and renewable energy resources.

Thankfully, she says that the full powers of independence alone won’t guarantee success and an independent Scotland could not be transformed overnight.

So why has she not used these advantages and vast resources over the last eight years to lead Scotland forward in the words she is looking at?

Then I looked at the dark bottom line and it said that this leaflet was “Promoted by the SNP”. Therefore it appears that our £20 million from The Scottish Government has gone to the benefit of the SNP for a referendum? I would feel fairer, wealthier and very much happier if Nicola would let me have £4,000 to pay my energy bill.

Alexander Neish, The Cottage, Cobbans Lane, Inverurie.

Clarity Act needed from all parties

Sir, – Allan Sutherland’s letter (FM short on detail over independence – Monday Aug 15) suggests there should be a “worked-out plan agreed with the UK and others stakeholders” prior to any referendum on separation from the UK.

This would be fine if this detailed agreement could somehow be magicked into existence.

A plan that “resolves major issues like pensions, currency, debt, transition timescale and cost, borders and trade”, to name just a few of the issues, would require negotiations more complex and costly than the Brexit negotiations that distracted our politicians and civil servants for so long.

To inflict this on the entire population of the UK at the behest of less than 50% of Scotland’s adult population would be a fine example of a “democratic deficit” – a term often used by the grievance-seeking SNP.

Mr Sutherland is right to highlight the fact that a referendum without the voters knowing what exactly it is that they are considering is farcical.

Six years after the Brexit referendum, many who voted to leave the EU are disappointed to find that it has not turned out quite as they hoped – with many issues still unresolved.

There are far more pressing problems that we need our politicians to be focused on without creating another. Perhaps the suggestion of a need for a “Clarity Act” to be included in all party manifestos might at least help people to realise the complexity and risks associated with separation – especially if accompanied by an exhaustive list of issues that would need to be negotiated.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults.

Woman’s kindness won’t be forgotten

Sir, – I would like to pay tribute to the amazing kindness of a young woman from Ballater who got me out of a difficult situation the other day.

I had spent the day walking in the hills above Inverey.

Usually, my navigation is quite good but this time I went badly wrong and came down to a road, utterly exhausted, at a point several miles from where I had started.

It was getting dark and I saw a car coming so for the first time in about 40 years I stuck my thumb out to try to hitch a lift.

She stopped, listened to my plight and, despite being very tired herself after a long day, drove me all the way back to my car, which I had left at Linn of Dee.

She even stayed to make sure I could get out of the now deserted car park, where a chain had been put up across the exit. Luckily it was possible to get round it.

Her helpful response to a stranger in trouble is something I’ll never forget.

Don Currie, Bellevue Gardens, Edinburgh.

Too little, too late from Sturgeon

Sir, – So Nicola Sturgeon, at last, speaks out against independence supporters hurling insults at BBC journalist, James Cook in Perth.

But too little, too late? Many regarded her criticism of Scottish nationalists abusing the BBC’s Sarah Smith, who endured years of similar treatment to Cook, as desultory.

Cook and Smith are by no means alone – targeted abuse and attempted intimidation of journalists by a conspicuous minority of nationalists is seemingly widespread.

Isn’t the shocking reality that Sturgeon needs the “enthusiasm” of these nationalists who abuse journalists in person and online to try to keep the SNP’s anti-UK sentiment alive?

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire.

Asking for more oil won’t work

Sir, – Your paper devotes considerable column space (Aug 15) to Professor John Underhill’s opinions on the current energy crisis.

As an ex-oil man, Prof Underhill is using his position as director – Centre for Energy Transition at Aberdeen University – to promote the North Sea oil and gas industry at the expense of everyone else.

He appears to be suggesting that fuel poverty can be reduced by developing more reserves.

But if we already can’t afford to fuel our cars with petrol or diesel nor heat our homes with gas, what difference would that make? We pay the same high price whether we get our oil and gas from the North Sea, Russia or the Gulf of Mexico.

Furthermore, Prof Underhill hints, without evidence, that North Sea oil and gas is somehow cleaner than anyone else’s.

As with the price, the carbon footprint of burning oil and gas is the same no matter where you get it from.

Finally, Prof Underhill glosses over the fact that the North Sea already produces as much oil and gas as it can.

The annual production has bumped along at about the same level for several years now. Simply asking for more production won’t work if there’s no more to be had.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

What cost of living problem?

Sir, – Seldom is there photographic evidence to support an opinion, but thanks to The P&J (August 15), my long-held view that many are not facing a cost-of-living crisis requiring government aid is there for all to see.

Do the smiling trio with loaded hands on the front cover and others in the 10,000 crowd, some of whom travelled from England, to attend BrewDog’s AGM really need help to pay their energy bills?

Of course, there are many who are in genuine need of assistance but the situation is blown up out of all proportion by the broadcast media who like nothing better than to have a reporter with a face as long as a wet Sunday nodding sagely as a “greetin face” sobs it’s story, giving the impression all are in need.

They should have been at Hazlehead Park on Saturday to realise how false this image to be. Sun shining, smiles on faces, beer flowing – what cost of living problem are we talking about?

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Lack of debate on planning issues

Sir, – I read your report on the planning application for Dizzy’s (August 13) with interest.

While we’ve recently had a planning application appeal approved by the local review body, we can’t progress it because of conservation concerns (it’s a listed building). As per their interpretation of the relevant policies, the wall that backs onto our lane is apparently more important to the granite heritage of the city, than allowing a garage door to be added enabling us to buy an electric car.

Both these are individual applications and need to be judged on their own merits.

However, there does seem to be a lack of debate on the issues that are critical to the long-term future of the conservation areas that surround, and include, large parts of the city centre. From a city centre regeneration perspective, do we allow the older buildings to be adapted to provide office accommodation that meets modern requirements? For business and home owners, the other two key challenges are adequate provision for electric car charging and improving the energy efficiency of these older houses.

I suspect the provision of car charging points is the immediate issue that will prevent people from moving to, and investing, in these areas.

The longer-term issue is the buildings’ energy efficiency. It will be a huge challenge to meet the regulatory requirements being developed by the Scottish Government and managing the conservation of these historic buildings.

For example, is retaining historic single glass panes still more important than allowing thermally-efficient double-glazing units?

These are not issues away from these areas and in the newer suburbs/business estates. But is conservation best served with a drift of people and businesses out of these areas?

My concern is the government and the council will not be leading, or lending support with this massive transition.

My challenge to the planning authorities is how are they going to proactively facilitate this transition?

There should be clear statements on what will be accepted, rather than an approach of critiquing every application against the raft of policies in place, which are subject to interpretation.

John Morrison, Marine Terrace, Aberdeen.

Labour change of tack needed

Sir, – It was good to see Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, visit the site for the proposed new School at Tillydrone which the SNP/Lib Dem administration now want to delay.

Mr Sarwar accused the new administration of “hacking away the legs” of Aberdeen communities and while he is correct to question the motives of the administration for the delay to the project, many will ask where Anas Sarwar was when the school was first proposed by the Aberdeen Labour administration.

Anas Sarwar and his Labour colleagues in Glasgow were absent from our city when Aberdeen Labour were in administration for 10 years, building new schools, building new social homes, and building other community facilities such as Teca, Provost Skene’s House and the Art Gallery.

It will be a worry to many that Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour now find contentment in calling out the opposition rather than praising their own councillors who, when in administration, invested in Aberdeen.

It appears that Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour have been in opposition so long now they find comfort in telling the public where the SNP/Lib Dems are going wrong rather than reminding the public where Aberdeen Labour got it right.

Surely a change of tack is essential if Labour is to be treated seriously by the electorate.

Willie Young, Aberdeen.

Inflation hits most needy

Sir, – Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor, is the face of dire warnings of a 15-month recession.

With soaring inflation and energy costs, the average person will be around £2,300 worse off.

With Mr Bailey calling for UK workers to show “restraint” on wage increases, one in 10 Bank of England staff received a bonus last year, totalling £23 million. He warned pay rises risk making inflation worse as higher prices would become “persistent”. Yet 34 top BoE staff were paid up to £20,000 in bonuses, another 1,733 up to £10,000 and 4,263 others received a payout – half £5,000.

Definitely dwarfs the payments handed out by the government to the needy! Totally farcical and shows the “haves” don’t live in the same world as the “have nots”!

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Protected gulls and Spitting at politicians and their supporters
0
Sam Ryder was runner up at this year's Eurovision.
Readers' letters: Potential Eurovision venues, climate change and universal financial aid
0
heatwave competitive eaters electric cars
Readers' letters: 1976 heatwave, competitive eaters and electric cars
0
Peatland Nicola Sturgeon GP appointments
Readers' letters: Scottish peatland, Nicola Sturgeon and GP appointments
0
NHS cost of living wildlife
Readers' letters: NHS reform, cost of living and 'partygate' for local wildlife
0
Dentistry recycling Lossiemouth
Readers' Letters: Dentistry students, recycling bins and Lossiemouth East Beach
0
Fuel costs Scottish soils Nicola Sturgeon
Readers' letters: Fuel costs, Scottish soils and Nicola Sturgeon
0
Care home e-scooters Aberdeen FC
Readers' letters: Care home staff, e-scooters and Aberdeen FC
0
Driving tests Aberdeen City Council GP appointments
Readers' letters: Backlogged driving tests, Aberdeen City Council and GP appointments
0
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Munro bagging, soaring energy bills and the next prime minister
0

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0