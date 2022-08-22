Readers’ Letters: Cost of living crisis, planning permission and a kind stranger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I was mulling over the cost of living and the 110% rise in my energy bill and the possibility of it rising to over £5,000 next year, when a four-page glossy expensive looking leaflet came through the letterbox.

The front page was a photo of a smiling Nicola Sturgeon looking at three words: WEALTHIER, HAPPIER, FAIRER. Apparently, we have everything it takes to be a hugely successful nation according to comparisons with countries of a similar size and Scotland is blessed with formidable advantages and vast natural and renewable energy resources.

Thankfully, she says that the full powers of independence alone won’t guarantee success and an independent Scotland could not be transformed overnight.

So why has she not used these advantages and vast resources over the last eight years to lead Scotland forward in the words she is looking at?

Then I looked at the dark bottom line and it said that this leaflet was “Promoted by the SNP”. Therefore it appears that our £20 million from The Scottish Government has gone to the benefit of the SNP for a referendum? I would feel fairer, wealthier and very much happier if Nicola would let me have £4,000 to pay my energy bill.

Alexander Neish, The Cottage, Cobbans Lane, Inverurie.

Clarity Act needed from all parties

Sir, – Allan Sutherland’s letter (FM short on detail over independence – Monday Aug 15) suggests there should be a “worked-out plan agreed with the UK and others stakeholders” prior to any referendum on separation from the UK.

This would be fine if this detailed agreement could somehow be magicked into existence.

A plan that “resolves major issues like pensions, currency, debt, transition timescale and cost, borders and trade”, to name just a few of the issues, would require negotiations more complex and costly than the Brexit negotiations that distracted our politicians and civil servants for so long.

To inflict this on the entire population of the UK at the behest of less than 50% of Scotland’s adult population would be a fine example of a “democratic deficit” – a term often used by the grievance-seeking SNP.

Mr Sutherland is right to highlight the fact that a referendum without the voters knowing what exactly it is that they are considering is farcical.

Six years after the Brexit referendum, many who voted to leave the EU are disappointed to find that it has not turned out quite as they hoped – with many issues still unresolved.

There are far more pressing problems that we need our politicians to be focused on without creating another. Perhaps the suggestion of a need for a “Clarity Act” to be included in all party manifestos might at least help people to realise the complexity and risks associated with separation – especially if accompanied by an exhaustive list of issues that would need to be negotiated.

Mark Openshaw, Earlswells Road, Cults.

Woman’s kindness won’t be forgotten

Sir, – I would like to pay tribute to the amazing kindness of a young woman from Ballater who got me out of a difficult situation the other day.

I had spent the day walking in the hills above Inverey.

Usually, my navigation is quite good but this time I went badly wrong and came down to a road, utterly exhausted, at a point several miles from where I had started.

It was getting dark and I saw a car coming so for the first time in about 40 years I stuck my thumb out to try to hitch a lift.

She stopped, listened to my plight and, despite being very tired herself after a long day, drove me all the way back to my car, which I had left at Linn of Dee.

She even stayed to make sure I could get out of the now deserted car park, where a chain had been put up across the exit. Luckily it was possible to get round it.

Her helpful response to a stranger in trouble is something I’ll never forget.

Don Currie, Bellevue Gardens, Edinburgh.

Too little, too late from Sturgeon

Sir, – So Nicola Sturgeon, at last, speaks out against independence supporters hurling insults at BBC journalist, James Cook in Perth.

But too little, too late? Many regarded her criticism of Scottish nationalists abusing the BBC’s Sarah Smith, who endured years of similar treatment to Cook, as desultory.

Cook and Smith are by no means alone – targeted abuse and attempted intimidation of journalists by a conspicuous minority of nationalists is seemingly widespread.

Isn’t the shocking reality that Sturgeon needs the “enthusiasm” of these nationalists who abuse journalists in person and online to try to keep the SNP’s anti-UK sentiment alive?

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire.

Asking for more oil won’t work

Sir, – Your paper devotes considerable column space (Aug 15) to Professor John Underhill’s opinions on the current energy crisis.

As an ex-oil man, Prof Underhill is using his position as director – Centre for Energy Transition at Aberdeen University – to promote the North Sea oil and gas industry at the expense of everyone else.

He appears to be suggesting that fuel poverty can be reduced by developing more reserves.

But if we already can’t afford to fuel our cars with petrol or diesel nor heat our homes with gas, what difference would that make? We pay the same high price whether we get our oil and gas from the North Sea, Russia or the Gulf of Mexico.

Furthermore, Prof Underhill hints, without evidence, that North Sea oil and gas is somehow cleaner than anyone else’s.

As with the price, the carbon footprint of burning oil and gas is the same no matter where you get it from.

Finally, Prof Underhill glosses over the fact that the North Sea already produces as much oil and gas as it can.

The annual production has bumped along at about the same level for several years now. Simply asking for more production won’t work if there’s no more to be had.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.

What cost of living problem?

Sir, – Seldom is there photographic evidence to support an opinion, but thanks to The P&J (August 15), my long-held view that many are not facing a cost-of-living crisis requiring government aid is there for all to see.

Do the smiling trio with loaded hands on the front cover and others in the 10,000 crowd, some of whom travelled from England, to attend BrewDog’s AGM really need help to pay their energy bills?

Of course, there are many who are in genuine need of assistance but the situation is blown up out of all proportion by the broadcast media who like nothing better than to have a reporter with a face as long as a wet Sunday nodding sagely as a “greetin face” sobs it’s story, giving the impression all are in need.

They should have been at Hazlehead Park on Saturday to realise how false this image to be. Sun shining, smiles on faces, beer flowing – what cost of living problem are we talking about?

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Lack of debate on planning issues

Sir, – I read your report on the planning application for Dizzy’s (August 13) with interest.

While we’ve recently had a planning application appeal approved by the local review body, we can’t progress it because of conservation concerns (it’s a listed building). As per their interpretation of the relevant policies, the wall that backs onto our lane is apparently more important to the granite heritage of the city, than allowing a garage door to be added enabling us to buy an electric car.

Both these are individual applications and need to be judged on their own merits.

However, there does seem to be a lack of debate on the issues that are critical to the long-term future of the conservation areas that surround, and include, large parts of the city centre. From a city centre regeneration perspective, do we allow the older buildings to be adapted to provide office accommodation that meets modern requirements? For business and home owners, the other two key challenges are adequate provision for electric car charging and improving the energy efficiency of these older houses.

I suspect the provision of car charging points is the immediate issue that will prevent people from moving to, and investing, in these areas.

The longer-term issue is the buildings’ energy efficiency. It will be a huge challenge to meet the regulatory requirements being developed by the Scottish Government and managing the conservation of these historic buildings.

For example, is retaining historic single glass panes still more important than allowing thermally-efficient double-glazing units?

These are not issues away from these areas and in the newer suburbs/business estates. But is conservation best served with a drift of people and businesses out of these areas?

My concern is the government and the council will not be leading, or lending support with this massive transition.

My challenge to the planning authorities is how are they going to proactively facilitate this transition?

There should be clear statements on what will be accepted, rather than an approach of critiquing every application against the raft of policies in place, which are subject to interpretation.

John Morrison, Marine Terrace, Aberdeen.

Labour change of tack needed

Sir, – It was good to see Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, visit the site for the proposed new School at Tillydrone which the SNP/Lib Dem administration now want to delay.

Mr Sarwar accused the new administration of “hacking away the legs” of Aberdeen communities and while he is correct to question the motives of the administration for the delay to the project, many will ask where Anas Sarwar was when the school was first proposed by the Aberdeen Labour administration.

Anas Sarwar and his Labour colleagues in Glasgow were absent from our city when Aberdeen Labour were in administration for 10 years, building new schools, building new social homes, and building other community facilities such as Teca, Provost Skene’s House and the Art Gallery.

It will be a worry to many that Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour now find contentment in calling out the opposition rather than praising their own councillors who, when in administration, invested in Aberdeen.

It appears that Mr Sarwar and Scottish Labour have been in opposition so long now they find comfort in telling the public where the SNP/Lib Dems are going wrong rather than reminding the public where Aberdeen Labour got it right.

Surely a change of tack is essential if Labour is to be treated seriously by the electorate.

Willie Young, Aberdeen.

Inflation hits most needy

Sir, – Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor, is the face of dire warnings of a 15-month recession.

With soaring inflation and energy costs, the average person will be around £2,300 worse off.

With Mr Bailey calling for UK workers to show “restraint” on wage increases, one in 10 Bank of England staff received a bonus last year, totalling £23 million. He warned pay rises risk making inflation worse as higher prices would become “persistent”. Yet 34 top BoE staff were paid up to £20,000 in bonuses, another 1,733 up to £10,000 and 4,263 others received a payout – half £5,000.

Definitely dwarfs the payments handed out by the government to the needy! Totally farcical and shows the “haves” don’t live in the same world as the “have nots”!

T Shirron, Aberdeen.