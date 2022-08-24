Warning that repairs to ageing Orkney linkspans will continue to increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning that repairs to ageing Orkney linkspans will continue to increase

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:52 am
Orkney Ferries
The MV Varagen is one of the ro-ro vessels that makes use of the linkspans in the islands

Repairs and maintenance of Orkney’s inter-isle ferry linkspans will become more frequent in “the next couple of years”, according to the area council’s head of marine services.

During a meeting of Orkney council’s harbours authority sub-committee, Jim Buck said an increased need for repairs can be expected until a programme to replace the 30-year-old linkspans begins.

His comments came after he was asked questions by sub-committee chairman David Dawson.

Mr Dawson said: “As everyone knows, it’s no huge secret that we are running a heritage fleet of ageing vessels. That’s proving to be more and more challenging as the days weeks and months go on.

Three decades of use showing in Orkney’s ferries and linkspans

“I assume, given that the linkspans are of a similar age, we’re facing challenges with the infrastructure around the linkspans.”

Mr Buck said that this would indeed be the case and that repairs had just recently been needed in the outer north isles.

Through Orkney Ferries, the council operates nine vessels in its fleet serving 13 island destinations.

At the sub-committee meeting, councillors viewed a report which set out various maintenance costs across the county’s piers and harbours.

This included works at the linkspans – for example spending nearly £33,000 painting the Sanday Linkspan and budgeting £100,000 for repairs at the Hatston linkspan.

During the meeting, Mr Buck was also asked about urgent concrete repairs needed at Rousay Pier. The report states these repairs have cost over £27,000.

Councillor Lindsay Hall had asked for further information and if would be an annual cost.

Mr Buck said Rousay pier tends to get knocked by the island’s ferry, the MV Eynhallow, bouncing against it.

He also said the damage tends to be to the top of the pier “rather than being structural damage”.

He added: “We always have our fingers crossed that we don’t have to do [the repairs] too often. The rough weather last year certainly made it more difficult.”

“We don’t anticipate having to do it annually. But we’ll see where it goes this year.”

Rousay Pier.

