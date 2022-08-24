Warning that repairs to ageing Orkney linkspans will continue to increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Repairs and maintenance of Orkney’s inter-isle ferry linkspans will become more frequent in “the next couple of years”, according to the area council’s head of marine services.

During a meeting of Orkney council’s harbours authority sub-committee, Jim Buck said an increased need for repairs can be expected until a programme to replace the 30-year-old linkspans begins.

His comments came after he was asked questions by sub-committee chairman David Dawson.

Mr Dawson said: “As everyone knows, it’s no huge secret that we are running a heritage fleet of ageing vessels. That’s proving to be more and more challenging as the days weeks and months go on.

Three decades of use showing in Orkney’s ferries and linkspans

“I assume, given that the linkspans are of a similar age, we’re facing challenges with the infrastructure around the linkspans.”

Mr Buck said that this would indeed be the case and that repairs had just recently been needed in the outer north isles.

Through Orkney Ferries, the council operates nine vessels in its fleet serving 13 island destinations.

At the sub-committee meeting, councillors viewed a report which set out various maintenance costs across the county’s piers and harbours.

This included works at the linkspans – for example spending nearly £33,000 painting the Sanday Linkspan and budgeting £100,000 for repairs at the Hatston linkspan.

During the meeting, Mr Buck was also asked about urgent concrete repairs needed at Rousay Pier. The report states these repairs have cost over £27,000.

Councillor Lindsay Hall had asked for further information and if would be an annual cost.

Mr Buck said Rousay pier tends to get knocked by the island’s ferry, the MV Eynhallow, bouncing against it.

He also said the damage tends to be to the top of the pier “rather than being structural damage”.

He added: “We always have our fingers crossed that we don’t have to do [the repairs] too often. The rough weather last year certainly made it more difficult.”

“We don’t anticipate having to do it annually. But we’ll see where it goes this year.”

