Home News Moray

‘Our businesses are under attack’: Moray Council and police under fire after pulling out of anti-social behaviour talks

By Cameron Roy
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:53 am
Director of Elgin gents retail shop Sirology Richard Cumming has hit out at the council. Picture by Jason Hedges.
An Elgin town centre trader says businesses are “under attack” just days after Moray Council and the police pulled out of talks about anti-social behaviour.

Due to take place on Monday evening, it was cancelled on the day after police said they could not attend and Moray Council also had no one from the relevant departments available.

Richard Cumming, who is a member of the Embrace Elgin business improvement district, said the meeting had been planned for weeks.

Elgin High Street has struggled to recover from the pandemic.

He runs the shop Sirology on Batchen Street and has lived in Elgin for 17 years.

He said: “They obviously have complete disregard for Elgin town centre businesses that they can’t send somebody along to meet from the relevant bodies.”

Anti-social behaviour in Elgin

Mr Cumming, 41, also believes that anti-social behaviour in Elgin is causing problems for businesses.

There have been reports of vandalism to businesses and a surge in illegal parking.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy has been charged following a fire that ripped through the High Street Poundland store.

And earlier in the summer police had to step up patrols near Elgin bus station amid reports it had become a “no-go area” on Fridays and Saturday. 

poundland fire
Emergency services at the scene of the Poundland fire on Elgin High Street. Picture by Michelle Henderson

He says Embrace Elgin (Elgin Bid) has been complaining to the police and the council for months.

His business has faced two recent vandalism attacks. He added: “I’ve heard nothing about one of them, which was in May. And the second one, the officer came to take my statement but that’s been it.

“You don’t see a policeman or woman or anybody going about. Our businesses feel under attack. Public safety is under attack.”

Is the council supporting businesses?

In a post on social media, Mr Cumming appealed for the council to help businesses in the town centre which has been under increasing pressure.

Last month, Elgin’s Cafe Kombucha closed its doors amid rising costs. And in another blow last week, Elgin’s Superdrug closed in what some called a “sign the town centre is dying”.

Mr Cumming said: “They are not making it attractive for people to visit Elgin and the business have worked really, really hard to still be here post Covid.

“It kind of feels like you’re getting slapped in the face continually.

“Executives and the councillors need to grow up and do what they’re supposed to do.”

Moray Council headquarters in Elgin. Supplied by Hazel Lawson.

What are Moray Council and police saying?

Moray Council has been undergoing a tumultuous time since the new administration was formed. Convener Marc Macrae and and co-leader of the council Neil McLennan have both left the administration for various reasons in the past month.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Regrettably we were unable to attend this specific meeting however as part of our ongoing work we continue to liaise with Elgin Bid and Police Scotland as appropriate”.

But they have pointed out that businesses in Moray can apply for grants to their Covid Economic Recovery Fund – which has £400,000 funding.

Police said they suggested alternative dates for the meeting after their usual officer could not guarantee attendance.

Constable Yvonne Squair, from Elgin community police office, said: “We’ve received an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour in our area recently and I’d like to reassure the local community.

“Extra patrols are being carried out to provide reassurance as well as engage with young people to discourage this behaviour. Officers have been working closely with the council and local businesses and will continue to do so to help address concerns.”

Richard Lochhead.

Richard Lochhead, the SNP MSP for Moray, who was planning on attending the meeting prior to its cancellation said: “I’m aware that there are growing concerns over anti-social behaviour in Elgin and other local communities too.

“I’ve already been in contact with Police Scotland and do agree that it would valuable for the police. council and business representatives to get round the table soon to discuss how the best respond to these concerns.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “I can understand residents and businesses feel their concerns aren’t being listened to by Police Scotland or Moray Council.

“I was due to attend the meeting on Monday night and was disappointed to see it cancelled at short notice.

“This is exactly why I’m keen for the police and council to get round the table with community groups, businesses and local representatives like myself to resolve these issues which are having a big impact on our town.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title]]

