Highland Council seek public opinion on cycle route proposals

Invernessians are being called upon to have their say on a proposed new cycle route.

Highland Council planners have proposed two potential active travel routes through the heart of the city centre.

The first would utilise the Eastgate underpass to connect to the existing cycle route on High Street before connecting to Bridge Street.

The second proposal would include access to Falcon Square and Inglis Street.

Both proposals would result in the reconfiguration of Bridge Street by reducing the width of the carriageway.

The project is an extension of the proposed Academy Street improvements.

Council officials are now hosting two events in the coming weeks to help garner public support for the plans.

The events are the most recent in a series of functions held over the summer.

Reviving the landscape of Academy Street

Speaking about the future of Academy Street, Councillor Ian Brown said: “Over the years, Academy Street has been the focus of much debate. It is the gateway to the city, and we have the opportunity to improve the quality of the space, making it a more attractive and healthier place for everyone that uses it.”

The first event, which is already full, takes place at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop in Inverness on August 31 at 6pm.

Feedback will be sought on two proposed cycle routes in the city centre, designed to facilitate cycling across the city by connecting Millburn Road to the existing cycle routes on Ness Walk and Huntly Street.

An online event is also scheduled to take place the following day from 7pm.

Representatives from the Highland Council and active travel teams will be present at both events.

The plans are also available to view at key areas in the city including the bus station, train station, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Victorian Market.

Details of both events as well as the visuals of showcasing the proposed designs for Academy Street can be found online.