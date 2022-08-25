Highland Council seek public opinion on cycle route proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council seek public opinion on cycle route proposals

By Michelle Henderson
August 25, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:23 pm
The newly proposed cycle route will form an extension to the council's Academy Street improvements.
The newly proposed cycle route will form an extension to the council's Academy Street improvements.

Invernessians are being called upon to have their say on a proposed new cycle route.

Highland Council planners have proposed two potential active travel routes through the heart of the city centre.

The first would utilise the Eastgate underpass to connect to the existing cycle route on High Street before connecting to Bridge Street.

The second proposal would include access to Falcon Square and Inglis Street.

Both proposals would result in the reconfiguration of Bridge Street by reducing the width of the carriageway.

The project is an extension of the proposed Academy Street improvements.

Council officials are now hosting two events in the coming weeks to help garner public support for the plans.

The events are the most recent in a series of functions held over the summer.

The designs for Academy Street in Inverness aim to widen the pavement and increase space for pedestrians, something that was trialed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reviving the landscape of Academy Street

Speaking about the future of Academy Street, Councillor Ian Brown said: “Over the years, Academy Street has been the focus of much debate. It is the gateway to the city, and we have the opportunity to improve the quality of the space, making it a more attractive and healthier place for everyone that uses it.”

The first event, which is already full, takes place at Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop in Inverness on August 31 at 6pm.

Feedback will be sought on two proposed cycle routes in the city centre, designed to facilitate cycling across the city by connecting Millburn Road to the existing cycle routes on Ness Walk and Huntly Street.

An online event is also scheduled to take place the following day from 7pm.

Representatives from the Highland Council and active travel teams will be present at both events.

The plans are also available to view at key areas in the city including the bus station, train station, Eastgate Shopping Centre and Victorian Market.

Details of both events as well as the visuals of showcasing the proposed designs for Academy Street can be found online.

