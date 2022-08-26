‘Tough times’ for investments hits Orkney council’s pension pot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Tough times’ for investments hits Orkney council’s pension pot

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney council pension
Orkney Islands Council

The effects of inflation, volatile energy markets, and the cost of living crisis have been taking their toll on Orkney Islands Council‘s pension fund, councillors have been told.

A meeting of the Pension fund sub-committee was held this week, with the pension board.

They viewed a draft report which showed that the fund’s value decreased by £12.3million between March 2022 and the year before.

The fund has dropped from £520.8m to £508.5m.

In fact, at the year ended March 31 last year, there had been a surplus of £144.2m.
The council’s head of finance, Erik Knight, presented the draft report to councillors.

He said: “Page three shows the economic and market background, which highlights a fairly dark view about inflation and volatile energy and food costs.

“This is historical now and it’s got worse since. It’s tough times for these investments.”

At this time last year, the sub-committee was warned about the economic factors that could affect the fund.

Then, events in Ukraine were brought up, as one councillor asked if the situation should be considered a threat to the local authority’s pension fund.

The council leader, James Stockan, was first elected to the council in 2003.

He said: “This is the first time in my memory we haven’t outperformed the benchmark over the five-year period. It’s a little bit of a challenge going forward.

However, councillor Owen Tierney remarked that it isn’t “entirely unexpected that things aren’t going as well.”

He asked if Orkney’s fund is comparing poorly to those at other councils.

Mr Knight responded: “The markets are depressed across the board. So it’d be very unlikely that there are other pension funds that are doing significantly better.”

