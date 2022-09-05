Opportunity Cromarty Firth points to 15,000 Highland jobs with green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opportunity Cromarty Firth points to 15,000 Highland jobs with green freeport bid

By Simon Warburton
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Aeriel shot of Port of Nigg.
Opportunity Cromarty Firth bid could create 15,000 Highland jobs.

Opportunity Cromarty Firth has thrown its hat into the green freeport ring, with a decision expected imminently. We look at its supporters and merits.

Who is backing it?

Co-ordinating the bid for a Highlands green freeport, Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) is a consortium comprising:

What are OCF’s key attributes?

OCF points to the firth being a deep, sheltered North Sea inlet which is the focal point for the development of the UK’s new offshore wind industry, having served as a hub for the oil and gas sector for more than half a century.

OCF said in its bid a proposed floating “super wind hub” assembly and production facility – a development that would be enabled by winning green freeport status – “sets the area apart” from the rest of the country.

Jobs and economic benefits?

An Offshore wind boom coupled with green freeport status is forecast to create around 25,000 direct and indirect jobs, with the majority – around 15,000 – in the Highlands, during a decade of construction.

That phase is expected to contribute around £6 billion to the economy, with a further £60 million a year generated during the operational lifetime of the windfarms.

What about the politicians?

The bid has garnered cross-party political support, with a group of SNP, Liberal Democrat, Conservative and Labour representatives highlighting the potential to attract £20-30bn of investment to the area and create “tens of thousands” of jobs.

What about renewable energy?

Cromarty Firth, on the east coast of the Highlands, was last year identified as the “most suitable location for a Scottish floating wind cluster” in a strategic investment assessment published by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council.

Hydrogen potential

ScottishPower and Storegga announced plans to jointly develop the UK’s largest green hydrogen plant on the Cromarty Firth.

The project’s first phase, expected to be operational in 2025, will be capable of producing up to 22 tons of green hydrogen a day, to be used in heating processes in nearby distilleries as well as regional transportation.

[[title]]

[[text]]
