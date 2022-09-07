Lochaber’s careers fair showcases employment prospects to local pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochaber’s careers fair showcases employment prospects to local pupils

By Shannon Morrison
September 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Mowi were in attendance at the Lochaber careers fair
Mowi were in attendance at the Lochaber Careers Fair.

Pupils attending a Fort William careers fair were told there is “no wrong path” into employment.

Students, parents and carers got career advice at the recent fair at Lochaber High School.

Local students from S3 to S6 attended, as well as pupils from Ardnamurchan and Mallaig high schools and Kilchuimen Academy.

Students were able to learn more about apprenticeships, job roles and opportunities from across the Highlands
Pupils from S3 to S6 attended.

Students were also able to speak to exhibitors to learn about apprenticeships, job roles and learning opportunities.

DYW West Highland are committed to “bridging the gap”

The event was hosted by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland in partnership with Skills Development Scotland.

DYW Operations Manager Jennifer Grant says they were “delighted” to host the careers fair. She said they are committed to “bridging the gap between education and employers”.

Highland Cinema were "delighted" to attend the fair and "discuss some of the opportunities for employment and progression we offer"
Highland Cinema were "delighted" to attend the fair and discuss "opportunities for employment and progression".

The DYW aims to reduce local youth unemployment by expanding opportunities through employer-led initiatives.

Mowi advise there is ‘no wrong path’

Representing Mowi, Community Engagement Officer Jayne MacKay attended with HR Manager Sarah Ralston.

According to Jayne, aquaculture generally and Mowi specifically offer many opportunities regardless of exam results. Mowi alone has over 100 different career possibilities.

students discovered more about future careers at MOWI
Photo by Mowi

 

“People at Mowi might be joining us straight from school, or might have professional qualifications, skills and experience behind them already.”

Jayne and Sarah advise students to “keep an open mind and remember there is no wrong path”.

Nevis Radio collaborate with UHI on unique, ‘hands-on’ course

Nevis Radio also attended to showcase their course with UHI West Highland.

The course offers hands-on experience to learn from an industry professional.

As a result, aspiring DJs can learn without needing to leave Lochaber.

Nevis Radio showcase their UHI course at the fair
Nevis Radio also attended the event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Simon Abberley of Nevis Radio said: “We enjoyed showcasing radio broadcasting and music using DJing, and the fact that it can be a career.”

“We found the students to be very engaging, and also interested to find they can get proper SQA qualifications in radio.”

The fair was well-received by students

Isobel MacKenzie, Deputy Head Teacher of Lochaber High, says it is “super” to see the event happen again.

“I’m grateful to the staff here at the school, and our partners at DYW and Skills Development Scotland.”

High school students were introduced to opportunities from many local employers including Mowi and Nevis Radio
Isobel says staff are "proud" of pupils as they interacted well with employers.

 

 

 

“Thanks to all the exhibitors for travelling here and giving your time to provide this opportunity to our pupils.”

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Lochaber High School in the future.”

The careers fair comes just days after we focused on Fort William’s housing and jobs crisis.

