Lochaber’s careers fair showcases employment prospects to local pupils

Pupils attending a Fort William careers fair were told there is “no wrong path” into employment.

Students, parents and carers got career advice at the recent fair at Lochaber High School.

Local students from S3 to S6 attended, as well as pupils from Ardnamurchan and Mallaig high schools and Kilchuimen Academy.

Students were also able to speak to exhibitors to learn about apprenticeships, job roles and learning opportunities.

DYW West Highland are committed to “bridging the gap”

The event was hosted by Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) West Highland in partnership with Skills Development Scotland.

DYW Operations Manager Jennifer Grant says they were “delighted” to host the careers fair. She said they are committed to “bridging the gap between education and employers”.

The DYW aims to reduce local youth unemployment by expanding opportunities through employer-led initiatives.

Mowi advise there is ‘no wrong path’

Representing Mowi, Community Engagement Officer Jayne MacKay attended with HR Manager Sarah Ralston.

According to Jayne, aquaculture generally and Mowi specifically offer many opportunities regardless of exam results. Mowi alone has over 100 different career possibilities.

“People at Mowi might be joining us straight from school, or might have professional qualifications, skills and experience behind them already.”

Jayne and Sarah advise students to “keep an open mind and remember there is no wrong path”.

Nevis Radio collaborate with UHI on unique, ‘hands-on’ course

Nevis Radio also attended to showcase their course with UHI West Highland.

The course offers hands-on experience to learn from an industry professional.

As a result, aspiring DJs can learn without needing to leave Lochaber.

Simon Abberley of Nevis Radio said: “We enjoyed showcasing radio broadcasting and music using DJing, and the fact that it can be a career.”

“We found the students to be very engaging, and also interested to find they can get proper SQA qualifications in radio.”

The fair was well-received by students

Isobel MacKenzie, Deputy Head Teacher of Lochaber High, says it is “super” to see the event happen again.

“I’m grateful to the staff here at the school, and our partners at DYW and Skills Development Scotland.”

“Thanks to all the exhibitors for travelling here and giving your time to provide this opportunity to our pupils.”

“We look forward to welcoming you back to Lochaber High School in the future.”

The careers fair comes just days after we focused on Fort William’s housing and jobs crisis.