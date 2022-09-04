Fort William’s housing crisis: concerns grow as businesses continue to struggle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Lochaber housing crisis is so bad that key workers are forced to sleep in vans and hotel owners are forced to give up guest rooms to staff.

Jo is a Lochaber-based social worker in adult care. Originally from Fort William, she moved back just over a year ago only to struggle with finding accommodation.

“I moved between short term private rentals, house-sitting and a bed-sit for 8 months, even staying in my van for the first week or two.”

“Sometimes I was just in the work carpark, and used the showers at work in the mornings.”

We went out into one of the north’s biggest towns to speak to locals about the human problems behind the statistics.

Due to the demand for housing in the Highlands, stories like Jo’s have become increasingly common.

The Lochaber Chamber of Commerce alongside 56 Degrees Insight conducted the Lochaber Business Housing Needs Survey.

Published in November 2021, findings show the recruitment challenges local businesses have faced in recent times.

Jo says: “I have one colleague who has had to move on from the area, partly due to their flat being sold on by the landlord and them not being able to find an alternative.”

According to the survey, 66% of businesses have experienced problems in recruiting or retaining existing staff.

One said: “One person we offered a job to took a different post in Caithness, simply because it was easier to get a home for their family compared to Lochaber.”

Hospitality and tourism are the most affected industries

Reportedly, four fifths of businesses believe the housing shortage is impacting their ability to recruit staff.

In agreement with the 80% is Andrew Wright of Highland Holidays who runs the Ben Nevis Holiday Park.

According to Wright, most applicants stated “a lack of affordable accommodation available in the area” for not joining.

The hospitality and tourism industry are harshly impacted by shortages. The most affected roles are chefs and caterers, housekeepers and cleaners, and managers.

To combat this, Highland Holidays increased salaries and benefits to ensure they are locally competitive.

For example, entry level positions are available on the equivalent to £26,000 basic salaries.

Despite this, they have vacancies that are yet to be filled.

“15 new jobs were created for launching the new café, yet less than half of these vacancies have been recruited to date,” Wright says.

Survey findings show that businesses sought to recruit for 44% more positions than 2 years ago, yet 70% claimed to receive fewer applications.

Hotels are left ‘no choice’ but to offer staff guest rooms

Noru Innes, co-owner of Loch Leven Hotel, has also been affected.

She said: “I would have to say the Lochaber housing crisis is undoubtedly getting worse over time.

“There is not enough housing stock to meet the demands of the area. Because of this, people wanting to live and work in the area are simply unable to.”

Noru claims the Loch Leven Hotel has had “no choice” other than to offer staff guest bedrooms.

“We have also looked into the potential for purchasing property for the team to live in off-site, but it is just not an affordable model currently,” she says.

The Loch Leven Hotel also agree that the local housing shortage has impacted their company’s performance, stating they are “simply unable to welcome the breadth of talent we would wish for”.

We need more and better

As findings demonstrate a clear need for action, locals wish to know what is being done about the situation.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce CEO, Frazer Coupland, explains they now “have sight of the problem” and why this survey was particularly important.

Coupland explains that the study provides “clear data points for local authorities and the Scottish Government to take notice of.”

The substantiating evidence also “adds weight to our argument for improved housing provision”.

“However, we must further understand the processes and continue working with the Highland Council to release funds.”

According to Coupland, new models related to providing and supporting housing are appearing across Scotland, giving the community ‘hope’.

Upper Achintore Development

One development in motion to combat the Fort William housing crisis is a five-zone master plan constructed by Link Group. Once completed, the development will boast 300 new homes.

The first phase will deliver 82 affordable homes, five of which will be fully wheelchair accessible.

There will be a mix of 1-4 bedroom properties for social and mid-market rent. Additionally, some will be part of the New Supply Shared Equity scheme.

Link Group Commercial Director Colin Culross is “delighted” with the development’s progress.

“We work with local people, our partners and suppliers to deliver a place where people want to live and can thrive.”

To keep the community informed of the development’s progress, the Community Liason Group (CLG) was created.

The CLG meet quarterly with an invitation list. Attendees include local residents, the Lochaber Housing Association, local councillors, the MSP and more.

According to Culross, construction partner JR Group has increased local employment and training opportunities.

14 jobs have been created since work started in February 2022.

“It is important our contribution to the community extends beyond the bricks and mortar of the homes we build.”