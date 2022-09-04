Fort William’s housing crisis: concerns grow as businesses continue to struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William’s housing crisis: concerns grow as businesses continue to struggle

By Shannon Morrison
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Fort William Housing Crisis and its impact on businesses
Photo by DCT Media

The Lochaber housing crisis is so bad that key workers are forced to sleep in vans and hotel owners are forced to give up guest rooms to staff.

Jo is a Lochaber-based social worker in adult care. Originally from Fort William, she moved back just over a year ago only to struggle with finding accommodation.

“I moved between short term private rentals, house-sitting and a bed-sit for 8 months, even staying in my van for the first week or two.”

“Sometimes I was just in the work carpark, and used the showers at work in the mornings.”

We went out into one of the north’s biggest towns to speak to locals about the human problems behind the statistics.

Due to the demand for housing in the Highlands, stories like Jo’s have become increasingly common.

side by side of van interior and exterior
This was the van social worker Jo called ‘home’. Photo by Jo

The Lochaber Chamber of Commerce alongside 56 Degrees Insight conducted the Lochaber Business Housing Needs Survey.

Published in November 2021, findings show the recruitment challenges local businesses have faced in recent times.

Jo says: “I have one colleague who has had to move on from the area, partly due to their flat being sold on by the landlord and them not being able to find an alternative.”

According to the survey, 66% of businesses have experienced problems in recruiting or retaining existing staff.

One said: “One person we offered a job to took a different post in Caithness, simply because it was easier to get a home for their family compared to Lochaber.”

Hospitality and tourism are the most affected industries

Reportedly, four fifths of businesses believe the housing shortage is impacting their ability to recruit staff.

In agreement with the 80% is Andrew Wright of Highland Holidays who runs the Ben Nevis Holiday Park.

According to Wright, most applicants stated “a lack of affordable accommodation available in the area” for not joining.

Highland Holidays Ben Nevis Holiday Park, Fort William
The Wright family of Ben Nevis Holiday Park, Fort William. Photo by Charlotte Hicks Photography

 

 

The hospitality and tourism industry are harshly impacted by shortages. The most affected roles are chefs and caterers, housekeepers and cleaners, and managers.

To combat this, Highland Holidays increased salaries and benefits to ensure they are locally competitive.

For example, entry level positions are available on the equivalent to £26,000 basic salaries.

Highland Holidays Ben Nevis Holiday Park, Fort William
Ben Nevis Holiday Park is one of many local businesses to face recruitment issues. Photo by Charlotte Hicks Photography

 

 

Despite this, they have vacancies that are yet to be filled.

“15 new jobs were created for launching the new café, yet less than half of these vacancies have been recruited to date,” Wright says.

Survey findings show that businesses sought to recruit for 44% more positions than 2 years ago, yet 70% claimed to receive fewer applications.

Hotels are left ‘no choice’ but to offer staff guest rooms

Noru and Craig of Loch Leven Hotel
Craig and Noru of Loch Leven Hotel. Photo by Loch Leven Hotel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noru Innes, co-owner of Loch Leven Hotel, has also been affected.

She said: “I would have to say the Lochaber housing crisis is undoubtedly getting worse over time.

“There is not enough housing stock to meet the demands of the area. Because of this, people wanting to live and work in the area are simply unable to.”

Photo shows Loch Leven Hotel, where owners have had to offer staff guest rooms
Loch Leven Hotel had to offer staff guest-rooms as accommodation. Photo by Loch Leven Hotel

 

 

 

 

 

Noru claims the Loch Leven Hotel has had “no choice” other than to offer staff guest bedrooms.

“We have also looked into the potential for purchasing property for the team to live in off-site, but it is just not an affordable model currently,” she says.

The Loch Leven Hotel also agree that the local housing shortage has impacted their company’s performance, stating they are “simply unable to welcome the breadth of talent we would wish for”.

We need more and better

As findings demonstrate a clear need for action, locals wish to know what is being done about the situation.

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce CEO, Frazer Coupland, explains they now “have sight of the problem” and why this survey was particularly important.

Coupland explains that the study provides “clear data points for local authorities and the Scottish Government to take notice of.”

Frazer Coupland, CEO of the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce
Frazer Coupland of the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Frazer Coupland

 

The substantiating evidence also “adds weight to our argument for improved housing provision”.

“However, we must further understand the processes and continue working with the Highland Council to release funds.”

According to Coupland, new models related to providing and supporting housing are appearing across Scotland, giving the community ‘hope’.

Upper Achintore Development

One development in motion to combat the Fort William housing crisis is a five-zone master plan constructed by Link Group. Once completed, the development will boast 300 new homes.

The first phase will deliver 82 affordable homes, five of which will be fully wheelchair accessible.

There will be a mix of 1-4 bedroom properties for social and mid-market rent. Additionally, some will be part of the New Supply Shared Equity scheme.

Construction of new housing development in Upper Achintore
Ongoing construction in Upper Achintore. Photo by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

 

 

Link Group Commercial Director Colin Culross is “delighted” with the development’s progress.

“We work with local people, our partners and suppliers to deliver a place where people want to live and can thrive.”

To keep the community informed of the development’s progress, the Community Liason Group (CLG) was created.

The CLG meet quarterly with an invitation list. Attendees include local residents, the Lochaber Housing Association, local councillors, the MSP and more.

Fort William's on-going housing development in Upper Achintore
This development is the first of a five-zone master plan. Photo by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media

According to Culross, construction partner JR Group has increased local employment and training opportunities.

14 jobs have been created since work started in February 2022.

“It is important our contribution to the community extends beyond the bricks and mortar of the homes we build.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
Winner Sam Bowsher with ‘Utterly Otterly’. Picture by James Ross.
Carve Carrbridge returns for an otterly great 19th year
Kenneth Gillon, 69, died in the crash.
Man who died in A832 crash named as Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Erin Reid was last seen in Avoch on Friday night.
Missing North Kessock 14-year-old Erin Reid last seen in Avoch area
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?
Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
The WW1 helmet was stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness Supplied by Police.
'Significantly sentimental': WW1 helmet that saved a man's life stolen from Caithness house
The HeartFlow Analysis is the first and only non-invasive test which enables clinicians to understand the impact that narrowings and blockages have on blood flow to the heart. Picture supplied by NHS Western Isles.
NHS Western Isles becomes first health board in Scotland to adopt 'revolutionary' heart test
0

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0