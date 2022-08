[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A church in Fort Augustus has had money stolen from donation boxes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

The theft took place between Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 at St Peter & St Benedicts Church in the Highlands.

Entry was forced into the church building via the front door and money was stolen from various donation boxes.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them on 101 quoting the reference 2541 on August 27.