Man arrested following one-vehicle crash in the Highlands

A man has been arrested following a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

Police were called to the B9176 Contullich to Fearn Lodge Road shortly before 5am on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Stittenham around 4.30am.

The road was closed at 4.55am as teams arrived at the scene. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

The road was reopened around 6.40am.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to report of a two-vehicle crash on the B817, Station Road, Evanton at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, August 31.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further inquiries.”