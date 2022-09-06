More shops, more homes, better travel: Leaders unite to develop Inverness city centre ambitions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new united effort is been made to deliver on an ambitious vision for Inverness city centre.

An overarching strategy is being developed to improve the coordination, funding and delivery of existing and emerging projects for the Highland capital.

As part of the move, it is proposed that the One City, One Vision report, published by the Inverness Futures Group last year, is integrated into an overall Highland Council Inverness masterplan.

What happens now?

The Futures Group, chaired by MP Drew Hendry, set out a prospectus for Inverness as a “welcoming, successful, green, sustainable city” at the heart of a thriving Highlands by 2035.

It has since secured the backing of several key organisations across the city.

As the project moves into the next phase, the council’s City of Inverness Area Committee will next week discuss how public and private sector leaders will consult on how and when the plans should progress.

A report to the committee meeting on September 14 states: “The council ambition is that a much more joined-up strategy, with clear outcomes and a plan for investment is developed which clearly identifies when projects will be delivered and by whom.”

It is proposed to hold a series of in-person and online engagement events later this year.

A further report will then be presented to the committee, outlining a set of actions and recommendations.

Mr Hendry says opportunities have been missed, including by himself when he was council leader, to co-create a prospectus of the kind of city people want.

“With Inverness 2035, that is changing and the many discussions we are having across the community are helping shape the milestones over the coming years to 2035.

“Creating a great place to live, work and study is greater than any one organisation and I am excited to work with constituents and city leaders to develop this next chapter for Inverness.”

What has been done and what is planned?

The council’s master plan envisaged housing, offices and leisure adding new energy to the city centre.

It also proposed more civic and green spaces, with more active travel over cars.

Already, the council says, 50 residential units and new commercial units have been built in the centre, along with a new hotel.

A further 60 residential units and seven new or refurbished commercial units are being built.

The Ness hydro scheme, Town House upgrade and West Link road improvements have been completed since 2018.

Projects planned to be delivered by 2025 include a green freeport for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth, Raigmore interchange improvements, Academy Street transformation, Victoria Market upgrade and Inverness Castle redevelopment.

There are also plans for shops and housing development in the former Arnotts building, a new national treatment centre, redevelopment of the Ironworks site, an Inverness Airport rail station and active travel routes.

Between 2025-2030, plans include a masterplan for Inverness rail station, A9 dualling and A96 upgrades, including a Nairn by-pass, upgrades to Inshes and Longman junctions and phase 2 of the castle redevelopment.

Plans for after 2030 include the redevelopment of Port of Inverness and the Spectrum Centre.

Who supports the vision?

A number of bodies representing, business, tourism, arts, leisure, IT and transport have backed the 2035 vision, including –

Stuart Black, chief executive, Highlands and Islands Enterprise: “A successful region needs a thriving centre and ongoing partnerships around a shared vision will be vital as Inverness and the Highlands develop in the coming years to 2035, taking advantage of new opportunities like offshore wind, hydrogen and the space sector whilst remaining a key tourism driver for Scotland.”

Steve Walsh, chief executive, Highlife Highland: “The Inverness of 2035 should be a place where all can reach their potential, regardless of their circumstances, a place where opportunities in sport, culture, health and wellbeing are both plentiful and reflective of the rich heritage of our history and society.”

MSP Fergus Ewing: “A collective vision for our city which brings together political parties across the spectrum, investors, sectors and communities is essential for us to build on our successes and deliver for the future.”

Lorraine McBride, Inverness BID director: “Collaborative working means we have the opportunity to get it right for every citizen and also to leave a legacy for future generations who can build on our successes and ensure that Inverness and the rest of the Highlands achieves its full potential.”

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce: “A collective vision for Inverness is vital as we move forward as a city and a region.”

Todd Walker, principal and vice chancellor, UHI: “Inverness 2035 represents a once in a generation opportunity to set a collective vision for the city and the region.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE