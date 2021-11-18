‘We need a bit of courage, we need a bit of leadership’ – Inverness councillors endorse ambitious city vision

Inverness councillors have thrown their support behind a bold new vision for the city – but put a firm emphasis on action.

The Inverness Vision promises to transform the city, making it more resilient, vibrant and green.

Retail will not save the city centre, according to this plan.

Instead, housing, offices and leisure will add fresh energy, together with a stronger night-time economy.

There will be more civic spaces. More green spaces. And a heavy focus on active travel over cars.

The council claims it’s already leading the way in delivering these objectives, and highlights several big capital projects.

Council leader Margaret Davidson said she has never felt as energised by a document as she has by this one.

Vision, then action

Inverness members were happy to endorse the energy and ambition behind the vision.

Yet they also pushed for leadership and action to follow.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie said “What are we doing here today? This is a literal wishlist and a list of things that have already happened.”

Mr Jarvie said it’s a shame the vision doesn’t tie in with Drew Hendry MP’s recently launched One City One Vision document.

Mrs Davidson said she refused to be infected by Mr Jarvie’s negativity.

The two visions have many similarities, she said, and they will come together. Now council has the vision, the work will begin to deliver as much of it as possible.

Bad news for ‘diesel heads’

Councillor Emma Knox made an early plea that council take a bold approach to active travel.

“I’m not just talking bollards and road markings here,” she said, in an apparent swipe at the controversial Spaces for People measures.

“This is a fabulous vision,” Ms Knox said. “I’d love this to be the blueprint for a healthier, safer and greener Inverness. It should include a separate, dedicated active travel network.”

She added that the vision should not be “paralysed by compromise and populism”.

Councillor Jimmy Gray agreed – if the council wants to prioritise walking, cycling and wheeling, it has to accept that this will not go down well with “diesel heads”.

“We do need a bit of courage. We do need a bit of leadership,” he said.

Call for community input

Councillor Ron MacWilliam raised concern about the governance process, which he said was “all too familiar.”

He wants a strong emphasis on community empowerment, to ensure that the public view is heard. “The answers lie in our communities,” he said, and not in a consultant-led report.

Mr Jarvie had earlier sounded a similar note of caution. He observed that the report had been circulated mostly to council officers, the Bid area and Inverness Chamber of Commerce.

However, council officers emphasised that today’s meeting is the first step in the process. First, the vision, and then the public consultation.

Councillors were happy to set the ball rolling, with Provost Helen Carmichael calling it a “pivotal moment” for Inverness.