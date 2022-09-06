Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Belladrum Festival assault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at Belladrum Tartan Music Festival.

A 40-year-old man received first aid before being rushed to Raigmore Hospital with a serious facial injury on July 29.

The incident happened in the red camp area of the popular Highland music festival around 10.30pm.

Officers confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

He is due to appear in court at a later date and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.