Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Belladrum Festival assault

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at Belladrum Tartan Music Festival.
A 40-year-old man received first aid before being rushed to Raigmore Hospital with a serious facial injury on July 29.
The incident happened in the red camp area of the popular Highland music festival around 10.30pm.
Officers confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.
He is due to appear in court at a later date and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.