Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Belladrum Festival assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man charged in connection with ‘serious’ Belladrum Festival assault

By Lauren Taylor
September 6, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:23 am
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at Belladrum Tartan Music Festival.

A 40-year-old man received first aid before being rushed to Raigmore Hospital with a serious facial injury on July 29.

The incident happened in the red camp area of the popular Highland music festival around 10.30pm.

Officers confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

He is due to appear in court at a later date and a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
North brewer swoops for popular Glasgow watering hole
1
Inverness Vision
More shops, more homes, better travel: Leaders unite to develop Inverness city centre ambitions
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
More than 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
EXCLUSIVE: New annual Tour of Scotland cycle race could be coming to Aberdeen, Inverness…
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
'I don't know how I missed it': Accused lorry driver in tears as he…
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
'It would be astonishing to desert the building': Bid to have council meetings return…
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
New virtual tour showcases Highland communities working together to create a 'better place'
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
Overnight convoy system on A82 south of Drumnadrochit as resurfacing works get under way
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
Culling of tame deer to continue in Kinlochleven but not within village boundaries
0

More from Press and Journal

Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0
About 25,000 people attended Belladrum. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsonn
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…