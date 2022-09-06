Richard Wright: Growing concern over availability of fertilisers as production cut by around 70%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: Growing concern over availability of fertilisers as production cut by around 70%

By Richard Wright
September 6, 2022, 10:29 am
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Higher costs have made production unviable.

Concern is growing in Europe over the price and availability of fertilisers, in the wake of rocketing gas prices and the impact of rationing supplies to industry.

The trade body that represents the fertiliser industry, Fertilisers Europe, says it estimates 70% of production has been “curtailed” because production cost economics make it impossible to operate profitably.

It says 90% of variable costs in making fertiliser are directly linked to the gas price, which it claims has risen by 1000% over the past year.

With gas shortages set to get worse, it has appealed to the European Commission and individual member states to support the industry financially, as part of a drive to ensure food security.

It has also called for the industry to be given some level of priority in allocating gas if rationing becomes more intense.

Fertiliser trade body says gas market ‘broken’

The trade body says the gas market is ‘broken’ and warns that moving away from dependence on Russia cannot be achieved by closing down capacity in Europe.

Figures published by the European cereals observatory on global markets show that, despite weather events, production will be down by just 2% in 2022/23.

Ironically before weather, in the shape of rain, created problems for the harvest, Russia was on course for above average yields.

However with most countries shunning it as a source this will have no impact on the levels of grain traded. Wheat production will be down by just 0.4%, thanks to a larger area in production.

Ironically before rain created problems for the harvest, Russia was on course for above average yields.”

Consumption will rise by a modest 0.3% thanks to the impact of price on demand, but stocks are forecast to fall to a global four-year low.

In the EU final crop estimates for spring crops continue to be reduced, because of the impact of drought in key countries, and 5% plus reductions are being recorded for maize, sunflowers and soya.

In contrast the hot weather and perfect harvesting conditions maintained yields of winter crops.

PM must make tough trade decisions

New Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has been selected after a long election process by Conservative party members, faces some tough decisions over the EU.

A remain supporter turned Brexit advocate, she has promised party members a tough stance towards Brussels.

Liz Truss.

Given that, unlike the EU, London has not been able to impose customs controls on UK food imports, the new prime minister will have to weigh up the risks and opportunities of a trade war. This could see the EU walk away from the existing trade deal.

Other issues are around how closely or otherwise to co-operate with Brussels in a range of areas, from energy to scientific research.

The key decision will be whether an isolationist approach to live up to promises to Tory party members is possible or practical, given that in trade the EU continues to hold the stronger cards because of concerns about the impact a trade dispute would have on the UK cost-of-living crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Higher costs have made production unviable.
UK farms must be at 'top of their game' to survive amid unparalleled industry…
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Bob McIntosh: Mediation option can be best for solving disputes
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Black Isle Brewery's new organic beer designed to help plant trees
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Ythan water licences suspended after river experiences lowest flow since 2003
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Farm fodder shortage fears as South-West England faces drought
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Sheep farmer warns of food supply crisis
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Record average sales at Scottish National show
Higher costs have made production unviable.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy: Help with energy costs – or face food supply…
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month

More from Press and Journal

Higher costs have made production unviable.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' Belladrum Festival assault
Deandre Thomson
Missing London teenager, 15, reported to be in Aberdeen
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Higher costs have made production unviable.
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open…
0