Home News Highlands & Islands

Three campervans struck by slingshot on Highland road

By Denny Andonova
September 6, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 2:45 pm
The vehicles were struck on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road. Supplied by Shutterstock.
An investigation has been launched after three campervans travelling across the Highlands were reportedly shot and damaged by a slingshot.

The incidents happened on the A830 Fort William to Mallaig road on three different occasions between July 30 and September 4.

It is believed they took place in the Lochailort and Beasdale areas.

Police confirmed nobody has been injured. However, they have warned of the serious consequences that can result from striking a vehicle in motion.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information and are asking anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

People are urged to contact Fort William police station on 101, quoting incident number 3100 of September 4.

